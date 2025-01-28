We have it all in this spread of Shields Gazette archive images from 1972 to 2021.
They show all aspects of life and plenty of local faces.
Have a look and see how many people you recognise.
1 / 2
Snowy days, super shops and school line-ups. What more could you want in a gallery of retro South Tyneside photos.
We have it all in this spread of Shields Gazette archive images from 1972 to 2021.
They show all aspects of life and plenty of local faces.
Have a look and see how many people you recognise.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.