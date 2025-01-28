Seen in Stanhope Road: A gallery of retro images of the South Shields street

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 28th Jan 2025, 16:27 BST

Snowy days, super shops and school line-ups. What more could you want in a gallery of retro South Tyneside photos.

We have it all in this spread of Shields Gazette archive images from 1972 to 2021.

They show all aspects of life and plenty of local faces.

Have a look and see how many people you recognise.

Stanhope Road Secondary School in the snow in February 1972. Did you go to the school?

1. A snowy scene on Stanhope Road

Stanhope Road Secondary School in the snow in February 1972. Did you go to the school? | SG

A 2005 flashback to Ashfield Nursery in South Shields. Does this bring back happy memories?

2. Play day at Ashfield Nursery

A 2005 flashback to Ashfield Nursery in South Shields. Does this bring back happy memories? | sg Photo: IB

The Brownies annual swimming gala in Stanhope Road baths in 1988.

3. Brilliant at the Brownies

The Brownies annual swimming gala in Stanhope Road baths in 1988. | sg Photo: sg

The team at Aspirations in Stanhope Road in this great photo from 2003.

4. Flashback to 2003

The team at Aspirations in Stanhope Road in this great photo from 2003. | sg

News you can trust since 1849
