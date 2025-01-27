The South Shields street certainly has a packed history.
It was bombed in 1943, and has had a range of superb outlets from Jay’s craft shop to Bambeano’s cafe and Aisle Altar Hymn.
Enjoy them all in these Shields Gazette archive scenes.
1 / 3
I'm taking a retro drive down Dean Road for 11 wonderful memories.
The South Shields street certainly has a packed history.
It was bombed in 1943, and has had a range of superb outlets from Jay’s craft shop to Bambeano’s cafe and Aisle Altar Hymn.
Enjoy them all in these Shields Gazette archive scenes.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.