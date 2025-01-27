I'm taking a retro drive down Dean Road for 11 wonderful memories

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 27th Jan 2025, 11:04 GMT

I'm taking a retro drive down Dean Road for 11 wonderful memories.

The South Shields street certainly has a packed history.

It was bombed in 1943, and has had a range of superb outlets from Jay’s craft shop to Bambeano’s cafe and Aisle Altar Hymn.

Enjoy them all in these Shields Gazette archive scenes.

On May 24, 1943, a German 500kg bomb fell on Dean Road, causing damage to the cinema and houses nearby. But the Regent was repaired and continued to entertain the South Tyneside public.

1. Documenting the destruction

The model shop Jay Craft got our attention in this 1966 view of Dean Road, South Shields.

2. Model memories from 1966

The model shop Jay Craft got our attention in this 1966 view of Dean Road, South Shields. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette

South Shields Corporation Transport drivers Mr L S Clark (left) and Mr J Sinclair were keeping fit on a rowing machine and cycle at the transport depot gym at Dean Road.

3. Memories from 1968

South Shields Corporation Transport drivers Mr L S Clark (left) and Mr J Sinclair were keeping fit on a rowing machine and cycle at the transport depot gym at Dean Road. | sg

Young Army Cadets from South Shields Army Training Corps, based at Londonderry Hall in Dean Road, won first place in the Durham County Shooting Competition in 1994.

4. First place for the cadets

Young Army Cadets from South Shields Army Training Corps, based at Londonderry Hall in Dean Road, won first place in the Durham County Shooting Competition in 1994. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette

