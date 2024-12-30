Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A South Shields man had a unique claim to history. He won the Iron Cross.

Harald Bricis, of Ocean Road, was awarded the famous medal because of his bravery on the battlefield.

Born in Latvia but sought political asylum in Berlin

Mr Bricis was born in Riga in Latvia but at the beginning of the Second World War he sought political asylum in Berlin.

In 1943 he was back in his homeland and, as the Russians advanced, his family became refugees in Poland.

But his adventure was not over. At 14 he was “pulled into the German infantry” and within four months was wounded and paralysed from the waist down.

South Shields man Harald Bricis whose life story was full of drama and bravery. | sg

He blew up two Russian tanks

He may not have given service for long but in his short time in the army, he was awarded the Iron Cross for his part in blowing up two Russian tanks.

After a stay in a prison camp he recovered from his injuries and, after a number of years at sea, arrived in South Shields in 1953.

He trained to become a master mariner at the town’s Marine and Technical College.

South Shields Marine and Technical College in March 1964.

The Gazette caught up with him in 1968 and he told how he settled into South Tyneside life.

Met on a Monday. Married on a Thursday

“I was looking for lodgings in South Shields and inquired at a paper shop in Frederick Street. I ended up living with Ma Willie and became her adopted son.

The incredible life of Harald Bricis, told in a Shields Gazette story. | sg

“I met my wife Helen at a bar in South Shields on the Monday and married her on the Thursday by special licence.”

To give you a further reminder of the era, The Killing of Sister George was the film in the spotlight at the ABC South Shields.

It was so popular, it had been kept on for a second week.

