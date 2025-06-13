Dr Who and the South Tyneside connection: Time travelling to 2010-2013

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 13th Jun 2025, 13:50 BST

Dr Who is regenerating once more, fans in South Tyneside will be delighted to hear.

A new series of the show is on the way and that could mean a chance to create more memories like these.

The Shields Gazette was there in 2010 and 2013 when Whovians had a great time at Temple Park, South Shields Central Library and South Shields Museum and Art Gallery.

They got to meet an Ood, Dalek, cybermen, K9 and plenty more besides.

Re-live it all here.

Cyber and sonic memories from the Temple Park day. Tell us if you were there 15 years ago.

1. Sonic in 2010

Cyber and sonic memories from the Temple Park day. Tell us if you were there 15 years ago. | sg

Terrific times at Temple Park but we want to know if you were pictured meeting a Dalek.

2. Dalek days

Terrific times at Temple Park but we want to know if you were pictured meeting a Dalek. | sg Photo: CL

Star of the show Colin Baker was pictured meeting a fan at a Dr Who convention. It was held at the Temple Park Leisure Centre in June 2010.

3. A fan's dreams come true

Star of the show Colin Baker was pictured meeting a fan at a Dr Who convention. It was held at the Temple Park Leisure Centre in June 2010. | se Photo: CL

Tom Fisher looked excellent as his own version of Dr Who when he visited the Temple Park Leisure Centre event in 2010.

4. Tardis times

Tom Fisher looked excellent as his own version of Dr Who when he visited the Temple Park Leisure Centre event in 2010. | sg

