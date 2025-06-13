A new series of the show is on the way and that could mean a chance to create more memories like these.

The Shields Gazette was there in 2010 and 2013 when Whovians had a great time at Temple Park, South Shields Central Library and South Shields Museum and Art Gallery.

Re-live it all here.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

1 . Sonic in 2010 Cyber and sonic memories from the Temple Park day. Tell us if you were there 15 years ago. | sg Photo Sales

2 . Dalek days Terrific times at Temple Park but we want to know if you were pictured meeting a Dalek. | sg Photo: CL Photo Sales

3 . A fan's dreams come true Star of the show Colin Baker was pictured meeting a fan at a Dr Who convention. It was held at the Temple Park Leisure Centre in June 2010. | se Photo: CL Photo Sales