Fancy a pint or a cocktail? How about a reminder of the former pubs and nightclubs you enjoyed a tipple at in years gone by.

They may all be gone but we still have fond memories of all of these venues. From the Brunny to the Holborn Rose and Crown, we want your memories on them all.

Here are 8 photos of venues across South Tyneside that you may remember.

How many did you visit and which one would you love to see once more? Take a look at our collection and then get in touch to tell us more.

1 . Banwalls nightclub in 1986 A photo with a difference but it shows Banwells nightclub in January 1986 after 1,250 cans of food were used as the price of admission to a Boxing Day fancy dress event.

2 . The Holborn Rose and Crown This Hill Street venue was pictured in 2019 and faced demolition but we are sure it will bring back memories for a lot of people.

3 . Back to Buddy's All the way back to 1984 for this view inside Buddy's Nightclub. What are your memories of the venue back then?

4 . The Horsley Hill The Horsley Hill Hotel was on Marsden Road, South Shields. It closed in 2005 but was it somewhere you loved to go in its heyday?