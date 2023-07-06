News you can trust since 1849
Eight South Tyneside nightclubs and pubs we loved and lost - but how many did you spend time in?

Fancy a pint or a cocktail? How about a reminder of the former pubs and nightclubs you enjoyed a tipple at in years gone by.

By Evie Lake
Published 6th Jul 2023, 07:44 BST

They may all be gone but we still have fond memories of all of these venues. From the Brunny to the Holborn Rose and Crown, we want your memories on them all.

Here are 8 photos of venues across South Tyneside that you may remember.

How many did you visit and which one would you love to see once more? Take a look at our collection and then get in touch to tell us more.

1. Banwalls nightclub in 1986

2. The Holborn Rose and Crown

3. Back to Buddy's

4. The Horsley Hill

