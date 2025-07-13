Let’s hear it for a woman who might well have been the biggest fan of the royal family in South Tyneside.

Elsie Dixon was a remarkable lady and her devotion made the pages of the Shields Gazette in 1966.

Elsie Dixon who was possibly the biggest fan of the Royal family in South Tyneside. | sg

A Royal fixation since she was a child

For more than 50 years she was the Royal Family’s biggest fan.

A prolific letter writer to the Gazette and other publications, she also commemorated in verse every Royal birth, death, marriage and tour from 1936 onwards.

Her Royal fixation began as a child when she developed an affection for King George V.

A 1966 view of Elsie Dixon who loved to write to the Shields Gazette to commemorate important Royal occasions in verse. | sg

‘Elsie was there waving her Union Jack’

And when he died, she sent a poem of sympathy to his son Edward. Her devotion knew no bounds.

At every Royal visit to the region, Elsie was there waving her Union Jack, always dressed in red, white and blue.

We would love to know more about Elsie and her life, as well as other remarkable South Tynesiders with a passion for royalty.

A Shields Gazette headline which paid tribute to Elsie and her devotion to the Royal Family. | sg

Revolver at Saville Bros

To give you more of an idea of South Tyneside life in 1966, Saville Brothers record shop in South Shields was selling the latest Beatles album. Revolver was on sale at 32/5, while the Fab Four’s latest double sided single was also out.

Yellow Submarine and Eleanor Rigby was yours for 7/4.

Perhaps a night at the pictures was more your style. You could catch Tony Curtis, Jack Lemmon and Natalie Wood in The Great Race at the ABC all week.

Share your memories of South Tyneside in 1966, and tell us about your relatives with a passion for supporting the Royal Family.

Tell us more by emailing [email protected]