The Shields man who helped rescue Rasputin's killer from Russia

We all know the story. He was the mystic who had a fascinating hold over the Russian royal family.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But we wonder if you knew about Rasputin’s links to South Shields, admittedly tenuous.

The remnants of the Russian royal family

The story takes us to 1973 when a new film called Nicholas and Alexandra had been released. It told the story of the last Russian Royal family’s flight from their revolution-torn country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edward Barras who recalled the time when he rescued remnants of the Russian royal family. | sg

One South Shields man called Edward Barras was actually there when the real-life events unfolded. He was a stoker on board the HMS Marlborough.

Read More A 1973 South Tyneside message of the plague, Venerable Bede and Jarrow

The Marlborough, which was an Iron Duke-class battleship in the Royal Navy, had been in the Black Sea transporting thousands of White Russian troops.

Shields man could hear Bolshevik gunfire

But the crew of the Marlborough received an emergency call to go to Yalta in the Crimea. Their job was to evacuate the tattered remnants of the Russian aristocracy.

Mr Barras spoke to the Shields Gazette in 1973 because he was getting ready to see the film and see whether it was an accurate story of what really happened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Shields Gazette story on the South Tyneside man who had a part to play in a 1916 piece of history. | sg

He re-lived the day he sailed in with the Marlborough to rescue the Royals.

“There were about 37 altogether, ” said Mr Barras, “Among them were the Empress Marie Feodorovina, the Grand Duke Nicholas and Prince Yisopov, who assassinated Rasputin.

‘They were fleeing for their lives’

“They were fleeing for their lives, and we could hear the gunfire less than four miles away. We were told it was the Bolsheviks.”

Once they were aboard the Marlborough, none of the crew was allowed to approach their high-ranking guests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Barras added: “When the Grand Duke sometimes came amidships, he was always with two Cossack bodyguards.”

Nicholas and Alexandra was the new movie which was attracting attention in South Shields in 1973. | sg

Mr Barras, from Whiteleas, was planning a trip to the Gaumont cinema with his wife Elizabeth to cast a critical eye over the movie.

Share your own memories of life in South Tyneside in 1973 by emailing [email protected]