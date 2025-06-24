Plesseys, Brookes and Morganite. We have them all and plenty more besides.
We have 13 great memories of the workplaces where you might have earned your pennies in years gone by, all courtesy of the Shields Gazette.
See if your former workplace is among them.
1. Wrights Biscuits
South Shields-born football legend Stan Mortensen pictured visiting the Wright's Biscuit Factory where he used to work. | sg Photo: sg
2. Eskimo memories
The Eskimo factory which was taken over in 1963. The factory was well known for making slippers and sandals. Photo: Shields Gazette
3. Morganite Resistors in 1963
A paint-line section at Morganite Resistors in 1963. We hope this brings back great memories for you. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette
4. Mary Harris in 1964
Managing director Mary Harris, right, with her design staff the new South Shields factory of Mary Harris Ltd in January 1964. | sg
