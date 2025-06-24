South Tyneside Retro: 15 factories where you could have clocked on in the past

By Chris Cordner

Published 24th Jun 2025, 09:12 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2025, 09:14 BST

Explore the memories of South Tyneside's factories where you or someone you know might have clocked on in years gone by. Check if your former workplace is part of this historical journey.

Plesseys, Brookes and Morganite. We have them all and plenty more besides.

We have 13 great memories of the workplaces where you might have earned your pennies in years gone by, all courtesy of the Shields Gazette.

See if your former workplace is among them.

South Shields-born football legend Stan Mortensen pictured visiting the Wright's Biscuit Factory where he used to work.

1. Wrights Biscuits

South Shields-born football legend Stan Mortensen pictured visiting the Wright's Biscuit Factory where he used to work. | sg Photo: sg

The Eskimo factory which was taken over in 1963. The factory was well known for making slippers and sandals.

2. Eskimo memories

The Eskimo factory which was taken over in 1963. The factory was well known for making slippers and sandals. Photo: Shields Gazette

A paint-line section at Morganite Resistors in 1963. We hope this brings back great memories for you.

3. Morganite Resistors in 1963

A paint-line section at Morganite Resistors in 1963. We hope this brings back great memories for you. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette

Managing director Mary Harris, right, with her design staff the new South Shields factory of Mary Harris Ltd in January 1964.

4. Mary Harris in 1964

Managing director Mary Harris, right, with her design staff the new South Shields factory of Mary Harris Ltd in January 1964. | sg

