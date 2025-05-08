Was this the best South Tyneside VE Day street party ever? Flashback to Fenwick Street

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 8th May 2025, 10:12 BST
Updated 8th May 2025, 10:13 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
We reckon this might have been the best VE Day street party ever to have been held in South Tyneside - unless you know better.

It happened five years ago in Fenwick Avenue in South Shields and the residents put on a celebration like no other.

Fenwick Avenue residents Darren and Victoria Hanson with a Spitfire plane they created to commemorate the anniversary of VE Day during their street party last year.Fenwick Avenue residents Darren and Victoria Hanson with a Spitfire plane they created to commemorate the anniversary of VE Day during their street party last year.
Fenwick Avenue residents Darren and Victoria Hanson with a Spitfire plane they created to commemorate the anniversary of VE Day during their street party last year. | sg

Street party - with a model of a Spitfire

They had their own home-made model of a Spitfire, held games, put out flags, and showed off a collection of nostalgic books.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hats off to the fantastic Fenwick Avenue residents and here are some of those scenes for you to enjoy once more.

Fenwick Avenue residents enjoying their VE Day street party in 2020.Fenwick Avenue residents enjoying their VE Day street party in 2020.
Fenwick Avenue residents enjoying their VE Day street party in 2020. | sg

Mind you, we also loved the fun they had Mortimer Primary School when they held a VE Day party in 2011.

Mortimer Primary School pupils celebrating VE Day in 2011.Mortimer Primary School pupils celebrating VE Day in 2011.
Mortimer Primary School pupils celebrating VE Day in 2011. | sg

‘1940s food, flags and period costumes’

They had 1940s food, flags and dressed up in period costumes from the era. Perhaps you were in the picture.

Finally, have a look at this scene from 1995 showing lots of South Tyneside people dressed up for a May 8 party.

We hope these photos bring back wonderful memories of the days when you celebrated VE Day.

Have a look and tell us if you spot someone you know. Email [email protected]

Related topics:VE DaySouth ShieldsMemoriesResidents

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice