Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

We reckon this might have been the best VE Day street party ever to have been held in South Tyneside - unless you know better.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It happened five years ago in Fenwick Avenue in South Shields and the residents put on a celebration like no other.

Fenwick Avenue residents Darren and Victoria Hanson with a Spitfire plane they created to commemorate the anniversary of VE Day during their street party last year. | sg

Street party - with a model of a Spitfire

They had their own home-made model of a Spitfire, held games, put out flags, and showed off a collection of nostalgic books.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More VE Day 1945: How the news broke in South Tyneside

Hats off to the fantastic Fenwick Avenue residents and here are some of those scenes for you to enjoy once more.

Fenwick Avenue residents enjoying their VE Day street party in 2020. | sg

Mind you, we also loved the fun they had Mortimer Primary School when they held a VE Day party in 2011.

Mortimer Primary School pupils celebrating VE Day in 2011. | sg

‘1940s food, flags and period costumes’

They had 1940s food, flags and dressed up in period costumes from the era. Perhaps you were in the picture.

Finally, have a look at this scene from 1995 showing lots of South Tyneside people dressed up for a May 8 party.

We hope these photos bring back wonderful memories of the days when you celebrated VE Day.

Have a look and tell us if you spot someone you know. Email [email protected]