Was this the best South Tyneside VE Day street party ever? Flashback to Fenwick Street
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
It happened five years ago in Fenwick Avenue in South Shields and the residents put on a celebration like no other.
Street party - with a model of a Spitfire
They had their own home-made model of a Spitfire, held games, put out flags, and showed off a collection of nostalgic books.
Hats off to the fantastic Fenwick Avenue residents and here are some of those scenes for you to enjoy once more.
Mind you, we also loved the fun they had Mortimer Primary School when they held a VE Day party in 2011.
‘1940s food, flags and period costumes’
They had 1940s food, flags and dressed up in period costumes from the era. Perhaps you were in the picture.
Finally, have a look at this scene from 1995 showing lots of South Tyneside people dressed up for a May 8 party.
We hope these photos bring back wonderful memories of the days when you celebrated VE Day.
Have a look and tell us if you spot someone you know. Email [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.