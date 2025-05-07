Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Incredible celebrations broke out across South Tyneside 80 years ago. War was over in Europe.

There was singing, dancing and a general feeling of disbelief - that five years of conflict and fear was ending.

The Shields Gazette brought out a V edition on May 8, 1945, which became better known as VE Day.

For three half pence, you got news of Europe being ‘liberated from the Nazi beast’ on the same page as the latest bargains from Binns.

Berkertex gowns, Lotus footwear and Elizabeth Arden perfume were amongst the offers on the front page.

The front page of the Shields Gazette on VE Day in 1945. | sg

There was an advert from Rogers as well, and it had a new range of Spring goods on offer at its Shields shop.

Meanwhile, the headlines reported on ‘champions of freedom throughout the world celebrating’.

Churchill’s car was mobbed

Prime Minister of Great Britain Winston Churchill makes his VE Day Broadcast to the world on May 8, 1945. | Getty Images

Inside the edition, there was a diary of the war and a rundown on the local celebrations.

There were reports too of Prime Minister Winston Churchill giving V for Victory signs outside Buckingham Palace as his car took him to luncheon with the King and Queen.

That was on the Tuesday. The next day, Wednesday, May 9, there was no Gazette. The borough was busy celebrating.

But of course, war was not completely over. It finally ended on August 15, 1945 when Japan surrendered. A day that would be known as VJ Day.