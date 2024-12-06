He had a heart of gold and an association with South Tyneside which started 60 years ago. We’re talking about Frank Carson.

Hugh Francis Carson, better known as Frank, was a TV favourite for decades - but his love for the South Shields area stretched back even further.

Frank Carson during a visit to the North East in 2011. | se

Loved at La Strada

The Northern Irish comic had been a visitor to South Tyneside since the 1960s,when he was a regular performer at the La Strada nightspot in South Shields.

It was owned and run by his old friend, Sandford Goudie.

He was also a pal of publican John Maher who introduced him to the work of fundraisers at St Clare’s Hospice in Jarrow.

Frank with John Maher, left, the chairman of St Clare's in December 2003. They were photographed as preparations got under way for the building of an extension at the hospice. | sg

A big heart and a big passion for fundraising

That was the beginning of a long association with the charity, with the big-hearted comedian raising thousands of pounds for the Jarrow-based hospice over the years.

His support was recognised 20 years ago this year, when he was invited to open the Frank Carson Wing at the hospice.

Here's Frank on the day he opened the new wing at the hospice 20 years ago. | sg

And even in 2011, just one year before he passed away, he was still doing outstanding charity work for South Tyneside.

South Shields to Spain and back again - inside a week

A Shields Gazette story from 2011 said: “This week alone he was on the charity trail, visiting the menswear retailer Greenwoods to help raise cash for St Clare’s Hospice in Jarrow, with which he has a near 20-year association.

From there he jetted off to Spain to perform two private gigs and he was due to be back in time for the next day’s performance at the Customs House.”

Frank first gained nationwide recognition on the TV talent show Opportunity Knocks, and he later appeared alongside the likes of Bernard Manning and Mike Reid on ITV’s The Comedians show.

Frank speaking as he opened the new wing which was named after him at St Clare's Hospice. | sg

Did you meet Frank?

But South Tyneside had the privilege of knowing and loving him much earlier than that.

Tell us if you got to meet Frank on one of his many visits to the area and what your memories are of him.

Get in touch by by emailing [email protected]