A heart of gold and a love for South Tyneside: That's Frank Carson
Hugh Francis Carson, better known as Frank, was a TV favourite for decades - but his love for the South Shields area stretched back even further.
Loved at La Strada
The Northern Irish comic had been a visitor to South Tyneside since the 1960s,when he was a regular performer at the La Strada nightspot in South Shields.
It was owned and run by his old friend, Sandford Goudie.
He was also a pal of publican John Maher who introduced him to the work of fundraisers at St Clare’s Hospice in Jarrow.
A big heart and a big passion for fundraising
That was the beginning of a long association with the charity, with the big-hearted comedian raising thousands of pounds for the Jarrow-based hospice over the years.
His support was recognised 20 years ago this year, when he was invited to open the Frank Carson Wing at the hospice.
And even in 2011, just one year before he passed away, he was still doing outstanding charity work for South Tyneside.
South Shields to Spain and back again - inside a week
A Shields Gazette story from 2011 said: “This week alone he was on the charity trail, visiting the menswear retailer Greenwoods to help raise cash for St Clare’s Hospice in Jarrow, with which he has a near 20-year association.
From there he jetted off to Spain to perform two private gigs and he was due to be back in time for the next day’s performance at the Customs House.”
Frank first gained nationwide recognition on the TV talent show Opportunity Knocks, and he later appeared alongside the likes of Bernard Manning and Mike Reid on ITV’s The Comedians show.
Did you meet Frank?
But South Tyneside had the privilege of knowing and loving him much earlier than that.
Tell us if you got to meet Frank on one of his many visits to the area and what your memories are of him.
