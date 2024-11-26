A Christmas treat was awaiting South Tyneside revellers in the 1960s.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The town’s first ‘nightclub’, La Strada, was about to open its doors in Commercial Road as the festive season got under way in 1960.

An artist's impression of the club which appeared in the 1960s. | se

‘A superior type of club’

Read More 15 facts about La Strada - the South Shields nightclub venue with a certain sophisticated style

It was the brainchild of 25-year-old Sandford Goudie, and he told the Shields Gazette at the time: “It has been my contention for some time that South Shields is worthy of a superior type of club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What I am trying to achieve is not the usual boy-meets-girl kind of club, but an establishment where a man can take his wife and grown-up family, or a man can take his fiancée or friends, to spend an enjoyable and inexpensive evening in attractive surroundings.”

A gala night at La Strada in 1985.

Five shillings for midweek admission

By 1965, there was a three shilling cover charge for members, and guests got in for five shillings.

That’s as long as you went along on a Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But if you were there on a Friday or Saturday night, you paid five shillings to get in if you were a member or seven and six if you were a non-member.

Britain’s top performers appeared at La Strada

The club wasn’t just a place for dancing. You could witness some of the best live performers around at the time, including Ronnie Carroll, Pearl Carr and Teddy Johnson, and Joe Brown.

Among its many attractions, La Strada had a cocktail bar, and tables where you could play roulette and blackjack.

There was a strict ‘over 21 only’ policy as well as a dress code.

If La Strada was on the Christmas list of places to visit, tell us more by emailing [email protected]