When South Shields welcomed La Strada: A venue for the sophisticated nightclubber
The town’s first ‘nightclub’, La Strada, was about to open its doors in Commercial Road as the festive season got under way in 1960.
‘A superior type of club’
It was the brainchild of 25-year-old Sandford Goudie, and he told the Shields Gazette at the time: “It has been my contention for some time that South Shields is worthy of a superior type of club.
“What I am trying to achieve is not the usual boy-meets-girl kind of club, but an establishment where a man can take his wife and grown-up family, or a man can take his fiancée or friends, to spend an enjoyable and inexpensive evening in attractive surroundings.”
Regulars at the club would have often danced the night away to The Crusaders who were the resident band at one time.
By 1965, there was a three shilling cover charge for members, and guests got in for five shillings.
That’s as long as you went along on a Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday.
But if you were there on a Friday or Saturday night, you paid five shillings to get in if you were a member or seven and six if you were a non-member.
Britain’s top performers appeared at La Strada
The club wasn’t just a place for dancing. You could witness some of the best live performers around at the time, including Ronnie Carroll, Pearl Carr and Teddy Johnson, and Joe Brown.
Among its many attractions, La Strada had a cocktail bar, and tables where you could play roulette and blackjack.
There was a strict ‘over 21 only’ policy as well as a dress code.
If La Strada was on the Christmas list of places to visit, tell us more by emailing [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.