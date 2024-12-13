George Formby's South Shields ties: Why the town holds a unique claim to his fame

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 13th Dec 2024, 16:40 BST

He’s one of Britain’s best known entertainers and South Shields can claim a ‘first’ on George Formby.

He had many close ties to South Tyneside but did you know that George bought his first ukulele in Shields.

George Formby who had a strong affinity with South Tyneside.

He honed his skills at the Empire Theatre

It was a music shop in King Street which had that great honour and it was not the only connection between the Lancashire legend and our area.

King Street in South Shields in 1960. | sg

George perfected his ukulele skills at the Shields Empire in the 1920s.

He appeared in South Tyneside under the tutelage of Newcastle showman Thomas F Convery.

Formby’s Night Out

George went on stage in reviews such as ‘Formby Seeing Life’ and ‘Formby’s Night Out’.

An excerpt from the Shields Gazette tribute to George Formby in 1952, the year he announced his retirement. | sg

George might have been Leaning On A Lamppost when he shot to fame but South Tyneside’s links go even further.

Local man Arthur Mertz wrote many of the songs for Formby’s early films and directed him in ‘Off the Dole’.

Pathe News and Bogie at the Savoy

George Formby died in 1961 but the memories live on and they were certainly alive and kicking when we paid tribute to the star in the Gazette in 1952.

Our tribute to George in a Gazette feature from 12 years ago. | sg

That same year, Humphrey Bogart and Audrey Hepburn were starring in African Queen at the Savoy Theatre in South Shields. Those were the days when filmgoers would also get to enjoy a Pathe News feature.

