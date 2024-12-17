A ghostly encounter brings riches in South Tyneside
Legend has it that a phantom appeared in front of a maid who was working in a house in the long-gone South Shields road called Thrift Street.
‘Reach into the cellar wall’
The maid ventured into the basement of the house at night and came face to face with a phantom elderly lady.
The ghost instructed the maid to reach into an opening in the cellar wall.
The maid did as instructed and pulled out a bag of gold and the deeds to the house.
Full of ghostly encounters
It meant untold riches for the worker who was able to retire on the findings.
The story is one of many fascinating South Tyneside tales that you will find on the excellent Paranormal Database.
It was founded and is run by Darren Mann and is full of ghostly encounters from all over the country.
Darren told us: “I started a photographic project based on documenting haunted locations in Suffolk, Norfolk and Essex which I published online.
“It wasn’t long before people started to email me their experiences of ghosts, UFO sightings and snippets of folklore from all over the country, which ultimately shaped the website into a vast collection of strangeness and oddities.”
7,000 submissions from the public
I’ve received over 7000 submissions from readers, with other stories on the website coming from old newspapers, books, journals, and just from talking to people as I travel around.
Another report is of a ghost which only appears at the riverside in South Shields when someone has been lost at sea.
Tommy the ghost has a walking stick
And a third report concerns the Scotia pub where there have been reports of a phantom in the cellar.
It is said to be a ghost named Tommy who can be heard moving around using his walking stick.
The fascinating Paranormal Database is an online catalogue of sightings and experiences from all over the country.
Tell us about the ghostly sightings you have experienced by emailing [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.