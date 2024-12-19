The cost of living in South Tyneside 50 years ago: It's an eye opener
Here’s an insight into how it looked on South Tyneside 50 years ago.
“Happiness can be Harton-shaped, ” read a property advertisement, for a four-bedroom detached house in Sunderland Road in South Shields.
House hunting in Harton
Back in 1975, happiness would cost you a mere £19,950 to buy the house.
It was probably going to be beyond the reach of many, especially those on the dole queue.
Statistics revealed that Tyneside’s jobless figure stood at 20,679 in 1975 and that was five per cent of the total workforce.
Not for the squeamish
The unemployment figures were one story and another was the film which was showing at South Tyneside cinemas.
The advert which appeared in the Shields Gazette said: “You have asked to see the Exorcist. Be warned. It is not for the squeamish.”
If you were brave enough to sit through it, there were screenings at 7.40pm each night.
Mind you, whether you could afford to go depended on your job.
Bar staff earned 61 pence an hour
The Gazette’s job section showed that bar staff at the National Unionist Club in Laygate could expect 61p per hour, but South Shields cleaners had to make do with just 35p per an hour.
Maybe it was best to stay at home and you could rent a new TV from Thompson’s in Fowler Street and Sunderland Road.
An alternative was the new Rumbelows store where you could rent a box for a £23.79 down payment.
