The cost of living in South Tyneside 50 years ago: It's an eye opener

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 19th Dec 2024, 10:59 BST

The cost of living is a worry for thousands of people but we’re wondering what it was like in 1975.

Here’s an insight into how it looked on South Tyneside 50 years ago.

“Happiness can be Harton-shaped, ” read a property advertisement, for a four-bedroom detached house in Sunderland Road in South Shields.

House hunting in Harton

Back in 1975, happiness would cost you a mere £19,950 to buy the house.

It was probably going to be beyond the reach of many, especially those on the dole queue.

Statistics revealed that Tyneside’s jobless figure stood at 20,679 in 1975 and that was five per cent of the total workforce.

Not for the squeamish

The unemployment figures were one story and another was the film which was showing at South Tyneside cinemas.

The Exorcist was causing a stir among movie lovers at The Crown in Jarrow.

The advert which appeared in the Shields Gazette said: “You have asked to see the Exorcist. Be warned. It is not for the squeamish.”

If you were brave enough to sit through it, there were screenings at 7.40pm each night.

Mind you, whether you could afford to go depended on your job.

Bar staff earned 61 pence an hour

The Gazette’s job section showed that bar staff at the National Unionist Club in Laygate could expect 61p per hour, but South Shields cleaners had to make do with just 35p per an hour.

Maybe it was best to stay at home and you could rent a new TV from Thompson’s in Fowler Street and Sunderland Road.

An alternative was the new Rumbelows store where you could rent a box for a £23.79 down payment.

We would love to have your memories of South Tyneside as it looked 50 years ago.

Email [email protected] to tell us more.

