Harking back to a whole load of Hedworth Lane scenes from 1958 to 2024

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 31st Jan 2025, 15:46 BST

Take a trip down memory lane with our exploration of Hedworth Lane's cherished memories.

We have got loads of them and they stretch back to 1958 when the levels of flooding were something to behold.

There are pub and church scenes to enjoy from the Shields Gazette archives as well as great reminders from the Hedworth Lane Primary classrooms.

All we need now is for you to take a look.

Look at the level of flooding in Hedworth Lane in this scene from 1958.

1. Under water in 1958

Look at the level of flooding in Hedworth Lane in this scene from 1958.

Back to September 1986 at Hedworth Lane Junior Mixed and Infant School. Pictured are, left to right: Nicola Mushins, Joanne McKenna, Philippa Wilson, John Cox and Mark Wood.

2. In the Hedworth Lane classroom

Back to September 1986 at Hedworth Lane Junior Mixed and Infant School. Pictured are, left to right: Nicola Mushins, Joanne McKenna, Philippa Wilson, John Cox and Mark Wood.

South Tyneside Pipe Band played for residents of the North Housing Aged Miners Homes, Hedworth Lane in 1989.

3. Music memories

South Tyneside Pipe Band played for residents of the North Housing Aged Miners Homes, Hedworth Lane in 1989.

This colourful view was taken at the Boldon junction of Hedworth Lane and Abingdon Way. In the picture are Michael Walker and Arthur Storey of Streetscape with Cllr Alison Strike.

4. Ornamental in 2004

This colourful view was taken at the Boldon junction of Hedworth Lane and Abingdon Way. In the picture are Michael Walker and Arthur Storey of Streetscape with Cllr Alison Strike.

