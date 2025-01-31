We have got loads of them and they stretch back to 1958 when the levels of flooding were something to behold.
All we need now is for you to take a look.
1. Under water in 1958
Look at the level of flooding in Hedworth Lane in this scene from 1958. | sg
2. In the Hedworth Lane classroom
Back to September 1986 at Hedworth Lane Junior Mixed and Infant School.
Pictured are, left to right: Nicola Mushins, Joanne McKenna, Philippa Wilson, John Cox and Mark Wood. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette
3. Music memories
South Tyneside Pipe Band played for residents of the North Housing Aged Miners Homes, Hedworth Lane in 1989. | sg
4. Ornamental in 2004
This colourful view was taken at the Boldon junction of Hedworth Lane and Abingdon Way.
In the picture are Michael Walker and Arthur Storey of Streetscape with Cllr Alison Strike. | sg
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.