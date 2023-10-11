News you can trust since 1849
Here’s what life was like in South Tyneside in 1993 - eight memories from 30 years ago

Come on over to South Tyneside for these scenes from 1993 – including a packed seafront on the day The Drifters performed.

By Evie Lake
Published 11th Oct 2023, 14:10 BST

Can you believe that it has been 30 years since all this was in the Shields Gazette news.

We are going musical with reminders of the band Becket, the Drifters on stage, and flautists at St Wilfrid’s School.

There’s also a look at Derby Street baths and pupils at Mortimer Infants School.

Have a look, you might just be in the picture.

Becket in 1993. Does this bring back happy memories for you? Photo: Shields Gazette

1. Memories of Becket

Becket in 1993. Does this bring back happy memories for you? Photo: Shields Gazette

The Mayor's parade making its way through Hebburn 30 years ago. Photo: Shields Gazette

2. On parade in Hebburn

The Mayor's parade making its way through Hebburn 30 years ago. Photo: Shields Gazette

Karl Peacock and Ian Gardener take a rest as youngsters enjoy their last day at Derby Street baths in 1993. Photo: Shields Gazette

3. A day at Derby Street baths

Karl Peacock and Ian Gardener take a rest as youngsters enjoy their last day at Derby Street baths in 1993. Photo: Shields Gazette

Pictured at Mortimer Junior Mixed and Infants School in 1993 but who do you recognise? Photo: Shields Gazette

4. All smiles

Pictured at Mortimer Junior Mixed and Infants School in 1993 but who do you recognise? Photo: Shields Gazette

