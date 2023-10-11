Come on over to South Tyneside for these scenes from 1993 – including a packed seafront on the day The Drifters performed.

Can you believe that it has been 30 years since all this was in the Shields Gazette news.

We are going musical with reminders of the band Becket, the Drifters on stage, and flautists at St Wilfrid’s School.

There’s also a look at Derby Street baths and pupils at Mortimer Infants School.

Have a look, you might just be in the picture.

1 . Memories of Becket Becket in 1993. Does this bring back happy memories for you? Photo: Shields Gazette Photo Sales

2 . On parade in Hebburn The Mayor's parade making its way through Hebburn 30 years ago. Photo: Shields Gazette Photo Sales

3 . A day at Derby Street baths Karl Peacock and Ian Gardener take a rest as youngsters enjoy their last day at Derby Street baths in 1993. Photo: Shields Gazette Photo Sales