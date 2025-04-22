'We will never forget': French VE Day tribute plan to hero with Whitburn links
The people of Fosseux are planning an exhibition on May 8 to show their respect for Private William ‘Willie’ Thomson who was wounded by machine gun fire on May 21, 1940.
Photos and battle dress will feature in exhibition
He died soon afterwards in the village. Ever since, Fosseux has held an annual service in commemoration of Pte Thomson.
But this year, there will be an extra tribute on VE Day and it will include a display of photos, battle dress, letters and stories about the man who hailed from Deptford and had relatives in Whitburn.
Campaigner Regine Verguier has fought for ten years to find out more about Pte Thomson and thanked us for our part in uncovering his life story, as well as finding relatives.
‘Thank you for everything you have done to ensure William is never forgotten’
She said: “On May 8th, there will also be a frame with his photo, and the same military gear (battledress and cap) that William wore in 1940.
“I can never thank you enough for everything you have done and written. Thank you again for everything you have done to ensure William is never forgotten.”
Fosseux only has around 140 residents (according to online statistics) but it has kept up its record of never having missed paying tribute to a man who originated from Deptford in Sunderland but gave his life in France.
William was the son of Margaret Bell and William Thomson who were married in Deptford, Sunderland District, on December 21, 1917.
Shot by German machine gun fire
Research showed that William lived with his family in Deptford Terrace for many years, and had cousins in Whitburn.
Private Thomson was part of a labour division which was sent to France to build airfields. The men were not there to fight, but ended up right on the front line – despite not having the necessary kit or artillery.
And when German armoured columns attacked the 70th Brigade in Mercatel and Ficheux on May 20, 1940, dozens of the ill-equipped labourers lost their lives.
‘His grave has been lovingly cared for ever since’
It appears Willie was left on his own, but was trying to make his way back to British lines when he was shot.
Private Thomson’s search for his comrades led him to the outskirts of Fosseux a day after the attack, where a villager spotted him seeking cover from an approaching enemy column.
Tragically, just minutes later, he was wounded by machine-gun fire – shot from what was probably a German reconnaissance motorcycle combination.
Information according to old people of Fosseux, showed that William Thomson was buried first at the place where he fell in the war. Then, after the liberation, he was buried in the Communal Cemetery where his grave has been lovingly cared for ever since.
