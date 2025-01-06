Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It was the day when the people of South Tyneside celebrated in style.

War was ‘over’ in Europe and the scenes were incredible.

Singing, dancing and disbelief

There was singing, dancing and a general feeling of disbelief - that five years of conflict and fear was ending.

The Shields Gazette brought out a V edition on May 8, 1945, which became better known as VE Day.

A day which would never be forgotten on South Tyneside. | sg

For three half pence, you got news of Europe being ‘liberated from the Nazi beast’ on the same page as the latest bargains from Binns.

A Binns Christmas in South Shields in the 1930s. | sg

Berkertex gowns and Lotus footwear

Berkertex gowns, Lotus footwear and Elizabeth Arden perfume were amongst the offers on the front page.

Bargains at Binns, even on VE Day. | sg

There was an advert from Rogers as well, and it had a new range of Spring goods on offer at its Shields shop.

Meanwhile, the headlines reported on ‘champions of freedom throughout the world celebrating’.

Churchill’s car was mobbed

Inside the edition, there was a diary of the war and a rundown on the local celebrations.

That familiar salute from Winston Churchill in 1945.

There were reports too of Prime Minister Winston Churchill giving V for Victory signs outside Buckingham Palace as his car took him to luncheon with the King and Queen.

That was on the Tuesday. The next day, Wednesday, May 9, there was no Gazette. The was celebrating.

But of course, war was not completely over. It finally ended on August 15, 1945 when Japan surrendered. A day that would be known as VJ Day.

Tell us if you had relatives who remembered life in South Tyneside on VE Day and VJ Day.

Tell us more by emailing [email protected]