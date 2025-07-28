Four iconic photos to show the incredible South Tyneside lockdown world we lived in five years ago
Have a look at South Shields beach in 2020 which was captured on camera.
Local lockdown rules were imposed for millions of people
A lone sunseeker enjoyed a glorious day without anyone for company and the occasion was preserved forever by the Getty Images library.
Since easing its first nationwide lockdown in May that year, England imposed localised lockdown rules on towns across the Midlands and North.
The Prime Minister at the time termed it as a "whac-a-mole" approach to battling Covid-19 flare-ups.
Almost two million people in Newcastle and the surrounding areas were banned at the time from meeting other households, and pubs and restaurants were told to close by 10pm.
Hand gel on the High Street
Another photo shows social distancing signs on the fairground rides in South Shields.
A third is a photo of hand gel dispensers in the quiet High Street.
And one more is of South Shields, showing just one person out for a stroll in the 2020 sun.
Five years on, share your memories of South Tyneside life in 2020 by emailing [email protected]
