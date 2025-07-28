Four iconic photos to show the incredible South Tyneside lockdown world we lived in five years ago

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 28th Jul 2025, 16:00 BST
Four historic photos show the South Tyneside world we lived in just five years ago - during the days of lockdown.

Have a look at South Shields beach in 2020 which was captured on camera.

Social distancing signs adorn the fairground rides in South Shields in 2020. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)placeholder image
Social distancing signs adorn the fairground rides in South Shields in 2020. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Local lockdown rules were imposed for millions of people

A lone sunseeker enjoyed a glorious day without anyone for company and the occasion was preserved forever by the Getty Images library.

A hand sanitiser station pictured in an empty South Shields street five years ago. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)placeholder image
A hand sanitiser station pictured in an empty South Shields street five years ago. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Since easing its first nationwide lockdown in May that year, England imposed localised lockdown rules on towns across the Midlands and North.

The Prime Minister at the time termed it as a "whac-a-mole" approach to battling Covid-19 flare-ups.

A family enjoys the peace of an isolated beach at South Shields in 2020. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)placeholder image
A family enjoys the peace of an isolated beach at South Shields in 2020. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Almost two million people in Newcastle and the surrounding areas were banned at the time from meeting other households, and pubs and restaurants were told to close by 10pm.

Barely a soul on the seafront in a South Tyneside view from the seafront in 2020. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)placeholder image
Barely a soul on the seafront in a South Tyneside view from the seafront in 2020. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Hand gel on the High Street

Another photo shows social distancing signs on the fairground rides in South Shields.

A third is a photo of hand gel dispensers in the quiet High Street.

And one more is of South Shields, showing just one person out for a stroll in the 2020 sun.

Five years on, share your memories of South Tyneside life in 2020 by emailing [email protected]

