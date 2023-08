What could be better than a day of fun at the fairground.

That’s what these people were doing in times gone by and here are some reminders of the attractions you could enjoy at South Tyneside.

How many of these scenes do you remember and what are your own memories of fun at the fair?

Take a look through our selection and then get in touch to tell us more.

1 . Such fun Riding the dodgems in June 1990. Did you love a go on the dodgems?

2 . Great fun in August 1977 Lorraine Cardno, 7 having a go on the giant one armed bandit in South Shields fairground in 1977 with mum Sandra watching.

3 . Thrills galore The giant slide in 1971. Remember it?

4 . A view from up high South Shields fairground in April 1984.