Happy birthday Jade! 9 photos of the Shields star at the Boxing Day dip

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 26th Dec 2024, 08:00 GMT

Happy birthday Jade! The South Shields singing star celebrates her big day today.

We are celebrating with a look back at all these times Jade has taken part in the Cancer Connections Boxing Day dip at South Shields.

She has dressed as Santa, a Christmas tree, a penguin and an elf to help raise money for a fantastic cause.

So as Jade celebrates her big day, let’s say Happy Birthday with these Shields Gazette archive photos.

Saying happy birthday to Jade Thirlwall on her special day.

1. A Jade gallery on her birthday

Saying happy birthday to Jade Thirlwall on her special day. | sg

Taking you back to the Cancer Connections Boxing Day Dip in 2011. Jade posed for a photo with Aleanor Bruce and Deborah Roberts.

2. Reflections from 2011

Taking you back to the Cancer Connections Boxing Day Dip in 2011. Jade posed for a photo with Aleanor Bruce and Deborah Roberts. | sg

Here's Jade with paralympic swimmer Josef Craig, Mayor Fay Cunningham and Mayoress Stella Matthewson, pictured ten years ago.

3. So festive in 2014

Here's Jade with paralympic swimmer Josef Craig, Mayor Fay Cunningham and Mayoress Stella Matthewson, pictured ten years ago. | sg

Jade gets into the Christmas spirit for the 2014 Cancer Connections Boxing Day dip in South Shields.

4. Thumbs-up from 2014

Jade gets into the Christmas spirit for the 2014 Cancer Connections Boxing Day dip in South Shields. | sg

