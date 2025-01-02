Did you warm up with a brew at Staiano’s, browse the bargains in Woolworths or go for a drink at Zolsa’s?

We have all this and more from January in South Tyneside in years gone by, thanks to these January photos from the Shields Gazette archives.

If they bring back memories for you, tell us more by emailing [email protected]

1 . How about a night out? Did you get through the winters nights with a spot of live entertainment, perhaps at Jarrow Ex-Servicemen's club pictured here in January 1964. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette Photo Sales

2 . Shopping on King Street Back to January 1968 and these people spent their winter day enjoying the bargains in Woolworths on King Street. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette Photo Sales

3 . Travelling back to the 1960s You might have had a holiday on your mind. Here is travel agents Graham and Warren, in January 1969. | sg Photo Sales