Did you warm up with a brew at Staiano’s, browse the bargains in Woolworths or go for a drink at Zolsa’s?
We have all this and more from January in South Tyneside in years gone by, thanks to these January photos from the Shields Gazette archives.
1. How about a night out?
Did you get through the winters nights with a spot of live entertainment, perhaps at Jarrow Ex-Servicemen's club pictured here in January 1964. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette
2. Shopping on King Street
Back to January 1968 and these people spent their winter day enjoying the bargains in Woolworths on King Street. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette
3. Travelling back to the 1960s
You might have had a holiday on your mind. Here is travel agents Graham and Warren, in January 1969. | sg
4. Venturing onto the high street
Maybe you brave the cold and warmed yourself up with a hot brew. Here is Staiano's Expresso Bar in Frederick Street in 1974. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette
