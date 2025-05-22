The Western Road venue celebrated its 20th anniversary with a black-tie ball, as reported in the Shields Gazette.
We could not resist a look back at some of the best memories from our archives. Join us in a celebration of some special moments.
1 / 4
We hope you have a ball as you enjoy 20 years of fantastic memories from Jarrow Day Nursery.
The Western Road venue celebrated its 20th anniversary with a black-tie ball, as reported in the Shields Gazette.
We could not resist a look back at some of the best memories from our archives. Join us in a celebration of some special moments.