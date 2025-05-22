13 ultra-cute memories from Jarrow Day Nursery as it celebrates its 20th anniversary

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 22nd May 2025, 10:18 BST
Updated 22nd May 2025, 10:30 BST

We hope you have a ball as you enjoy 20 years of fantastic memories from Jarrow Day Nursery.

The Western Road venue celebrated its 20th anniversary with a black-tie ball, as reported in the Shields Gazette.

We could not resist a look back at some of the best memories from our archives. Join us in a celebration of some special moments.

Taking you right back to the start in a lovely reminder from 2005. Tell us if you remember those days at the nursery.

1. The first days

Taking you right back to the start in a lovely reminder from 2005. Tell us if you remember those days at the nursery. | sg

Photo Sales
Meet the team who were there at the beginning. From left to right, they are Shiela Turnbull, Helen Jackson, Denise Crawford, Michelle Hope, Mrs Michelle Crawley, and front, Miss Michelle Crawley.

2. Super staff in 2005

Meet the team who were there at the beginning. From left to right, they are Shiela Turnbull, Helen Jackson, Denise Crawford, Michelle Hope, Mrs Michelle Crawley, and front, Miss Michelle Crawley. | sg

Photo Sales
A pyjama party at the nursery was great fun in November 2005 and it was held as part of the Children In Need celebrations. Here are Jessica Smith and Ebony Oladujaye enjoying the day.

3. Fun with friends

A pyjama party at the nursery was great fun in November 2005 and it was held as part of the Children In Need celebrations. Here are Jessica Smith and Ebony Oladujaye enjoying the day. | sg

Photo Sales
The staff and children got right into the spirit of the pyjama party for Children In Need in November 2005.

4. Was it really 20 years ago

The staff and children got right into the spirit of the pyjama party for Children In Need in November 2005. | sg

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:MemoriesShields Gazette
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice