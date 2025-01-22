The Jarrow entrepreneur who owned a football club - in Wales
The boss of an engineering firm took over struggling Second Division club Cardiff City.
The amazing deal made the club a subsidiary of his firm Kenton Utilities, of Springwell Road in Jarrow.
If it hadn’t happened, Cardiff might not have made it to the end of the season as it had debts of almost £1m. The salvage deal came after bankers refused to honour any more of the club’s cheques because of a £575,000 overdraft.
Mr Grogan had stepped in an immediately pledged to wipe out the debt.
One shareholder doubted the Jarrow businessman’s logic at a meeting, telling him: “We are very grateful for what you are doing – but you must be mad!” To which Mr Grogan replied: “Yes I am – mad about Cardiff City.”
Mr Grogan’s decision wasn’t entirely unexpected – his firm had branches in South Wales and he had been on the club’s board for five years.
Sadly, his reign was short lived as he resigned in 1983 for health reasons and died a matter of weeks later.
But his actions in saving Cardiff were long remembered by true football fans.
