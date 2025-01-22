Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

They adore their football in this part of the world - but Jarrow entrepreneur Bob Grogan took his love to a whole new level 44 years ago.

The boss of an engineering firm took over struggling Second Division club Cardiff City.

The amazing deal made the club a subsidiary of his firm Kenton Utilities, of Springwell Road in Jarrow.

Saved from extinction by a Jarrow business boss

If it hadn’t happened, Cardiff might not have made it to the end of the season as it had debts of almost £1m. The salvage deal came after bankers refused to honour any more of the club’s cheques because of a £575,000 overdraft.

Jarrow business boss Bob Grogan who rescued Cardiff City in 1981. | sg

Mr Grogan had stepped in an immediately pledged to wipe out the debt.

One shareholder doubted the Jarrow businessman’s logic at a meeting, telling him: “We are very grateful for what you are doing – but you must be mad!” To which Mr Grogan replied: “Yes I am – mad about Cardiff City.”

‘Yes I am – mad about Cardiff City’

The former home of Cardiff City, Ninian Park. (Picture: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Mr Grogan’s decision wasn’t entirely unexpected – his firm had branches in South Wales and he had been on the club’s board for five years.

Sadly, his reign was short lived as he resigned in 1983 for health reasons and died a matter of weeks later.

But his actions in saving Cardiff were long remembered by true football fans.

