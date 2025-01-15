I loved this fascinating new look at Jarrow in pictures
Paul Perry has produced Jarrow Reflections which is a collection of historic and modern pictures.
Photos are merged to show the changing landscape
They are merged to reveal how the area has changed over the decades and people wanting to find out more can buy the book from today.
Each of the 180 pictures in the book combine a recent colour view of Jarrow with the matching sepia archive scene.
Paul is a professional photographer and local author and his work has been published by Amberley Publishing at £15.99.
‘Everyday life has transformed with the passing of time’
Through the split-image effect, readers can see how streets, buildings and everyday life have transformed with the passing of time.
Jarrow Reflections is available in paperback and the book covers everything from Jarrow’s early history associated with its medieval monastery, and the Industrial Revolution, when coal mining and shipbuilding became the dominant industries in the area.
The closure of Palmer’s shipyard in the 1930s dealt a serious blow to the town’s prosperity but by the start of the Second World War new industries opened in the town including a ship-breaking yard, an engineering works and a steelworks.
How to buy a copy
The docks have been largely filled in after the last shipyard closed in the 1980s and the town has been redeveloped in recent decades.
Paul Perry has over 24,000 photographs of Old Jarrow, and is also a professional photographer himself.
In his foreword in Jarrow Reflections, he praised the ‘skill of the early photographers’ whose work meant an everlasting portrait could be prepared.
Jarrow Reflections is available from https://www.amberley-books.com
