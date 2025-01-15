Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The changing face of Jarrow has been captured in a new book which is packed with photos of the town.

Paul Perry has produced Jarrow Reflections which is a collection of historic and modern pictures.

The front cover of Paul Perry's book which looks at Jarrow's past. | other 3rd party

Photos are merged to show the changing landscape

They are merged to reveal how the area has changed over the decades and people wanting to find out more can buy the book from today.

This look back at Albert Road shows the street in the days of Amos family butchers as well as how it looks now. | other 3rd party

Each of the 180 pictures in the book combine a recent colour view of Jarrow with the matching sepia archive scene.

Paul is a professional photographer and local author and his work has been published by Amberley Publishing at £15.99.

‘Everyday life has transformed with the passing of time’

Through the split-image effect, readers can see how streets, buildings and everyday life have transformed with the passing of time.

The Arndale Centre after the completion of the first phase in 1961, merged with a more recent photo. | other 3rd party

Jarrow Reflections is available in paperback and the book covers everything from Jarrow’s early history associated with its medieval monastery, and the Industrial Revolution, when coal mining and shipbuilding became the dominant industries in the area.

The closure of Palmer’s shipyard in the 1930s dealt a serious blow to the town’s prosperity but by the start of the Second World War new industries opened in the town including a ship-breaking yard, an engineering works and a steelworks.

Jarrow Industrial Co-operative Society was formed after a meeting of business bosses in 1861. | other 3rd party

How to buy a copy

The docks have been largely filled in after the last shipyard closed in the 1980s and the town has been redeveloped in recent decades.

Paul Perry has over 24,000 photographs of Old Jarrow, and is also a professional photographer himself.

The changing face of Croft Terrace showing the 1880s and today. | other 3rd party

In his foreword in Jarrow Reflections, he praised the ‘skill of the early photographers’ whose work meant an everlasting portrait could be prepared.

Jarrow Reflections is available from https://www.amberley-books.com