9 times we got Rohm and Haas on camera: Re-live these Jarrow memories

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 7th Jan 2025, 11:14 GMT

Join us in Jarrow for a journey which reflects on a business icon.

Rohm and Haas regularly made the Shields Gazette headlines and especially for its community presence.

Have a look at these scenes from 2003 to 2014 including the times when the business sponsored excellent local causes.

Gazette archive photos to jog your memory of the Jarrow firm's past.

1. Retro with Rohm and Haas

Gazette archive photos to jog your memory of the Jarrow firm's past. | sg

Photo Sales
Musicians Adam Nyberg, Lisa Martin, Kieran Parnaby were celebrating after receiving a cheque from Rohm and Haas site manager Graham Cleland in 2003.

2. Music to their ears in 2003

Musicians Adam Nyberg, Lisa Martin, Kieran Parnaby were celebrating after receiving a cheque from Rohm and Haas site manager Graham Cleland in 2003. | sg

Photo Sales
Plant manager Dr Graham Cleland pictured in 2004 on the day new alarms were unveiled.

3. Sounds like a 2004 memory

Plant manager Dr Graham Cleland pictured in 2004 on the day new alarms were unveiled. | se

Photo Sales
The South Tyneside Music Service was in the money thanks to a Rohm and Haas £1,000 donation 21 years ago.

4. A feast of 2004 memories

The South Tyneside Music Service was in the money thanks to a Rohm and Haas £1,000 donation 21 years ago. | sg

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Shields GazetteNostalgiaSouth TynesidePeople
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice