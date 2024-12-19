It was back in 2014 when dance teacher Natalie Cummings invited the Gazette to spend a day with her students.
Natalie’s Fusion Danceworks held sessions at Art of Dance and Fitness and Temple Park Gymnastics Centre - both South Shields.
Re-live the memories here.
1. In the picture
Nathan Denton, Amelia Carr and Luke Million share the spotlight. | sg
2. So popular
Natalie Cummings street dance school members line up for this group photo. | sg
3. Airborne in 2014
Magnificent moves from these dancers who showed off their skills for the Gazette photographer. | sg
4. Popping back to 2014
Having a great time during a practice session ten years ago. | sg
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.