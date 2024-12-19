Stunning recollections of South Shields street dancers in 2014

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 19th Dec 2024, 14:52 BST

We are locking in the memories - of the year when street dance really grabbed the South Tyneside headlines.

It was back in 2014 when dance teacher Natalie Cummings invited the Gazette to spend a day with her students.

Natalie’s Fusion Danceworks held sessions at Art of Dance and Fitness and Temple Park Gymnastics Centre - both South Shields.

Re-live the memories here.

Nathan Denton, Amelia Carr and Luke Million share the spotlight.

1. In the picture

Nathan Denton, Amelia Carr and Luke Million share the spotlight. | sg

Natalie Cummings street dance school members line up for this group photo.

2. So popular

Natalie Cummings street dance school members line up for this group photo. | sg

Magnificent moves from these dancers who showed off their skills for the Gazette photographer.

3. Airborne in 2014

Magnificent moves from these dancers who showed off their skills for the Gazette photographer. | sg

Having a great time during a practice session ten years ago.

4. Popping back to 2014

Having a great time during a practice session ten years ago. | sg

