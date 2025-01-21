I can't wait to share this look back at Laygate: 45 years of history in one gallery

By Chris Cordner

Published 21st Jan 2025, 11:06 BST

We’ve got dancing, we’ve got pancake making and we’ve got a breakfast club.

And the link between them all is they were all pictured in Laygate.

We have compiled a gallery of 11 great Laygate memories from the Shields Gazette archives, spanning 45 years of its history.

Have a look and see if you can spot someone you know.

The Mayor and Mayoress of South Shields, Ald and Mrs A M Southwick, during their visit to the Plessey factory at Laygate in 1969.

1. The day the Mayor paid a visit

The Mayor and Mayoress of South Shields, Ald and Mrs A M Southwick, during their visit to the Plessey factory at Laygate in 1969. | SG

Laygate Infants School in June 1971. Does this bring back happy memories?

2. Pictured at school

Laygate Infants School in June 1971. Does this bring back happy memories? | SG Photo: Shields Gazette

The June 1972 demolition of Laygate Junior School. Were you a pupil there?

3. Back to Laygate in the 70s

The June 1972 demolition of Laygate Junior School. Were you a pupil there? | sg Photo: Shields Gazette

The new health centre at Laygate as it looked back in 1972.

4. New at Laygate

The new health centre at Laygate as it looked back in 1972. Photo: Shields Gazette

