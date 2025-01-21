And the link between them all is they were all pictured in Laygate.

We have compiled a gallery of 11 great Laygate memories from the Shields Gazette archives, spanning 45 years of its history.

Have a look and see if you can spot someone you know.

The day the Mayor paid a visit The Mayor and Mayoress of South Shields, Ald and Mrs A M Southwick, during their visit to the Plessey factory at Laygate in 1969.

Pictured at school Laygate Infants School in June 1971. Does this bring back happy memories?

Back to Laygate in the 70s The June 1972 demolition of Laygate Junior School. Were you a pupil there?