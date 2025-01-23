We’re taking you back to the Marsden Grotto as it looked in 2016.

There’s a whole gallery of submitted photos for you to enjoy showing people enjoying drinks with friends.

Have a look and see if you can spot someone you know.

1 . Raising a glass Enjoying a great night out at the Marsden Grotto nine years ago. | ugc Photo Sales

2 . Tucking in Enjoying an excellent meal at the Marsden Grotto in this photo from 2016. | ugc Photo Sales

3 . A night out in style Now that's how to celebrate a night out with pals. Recognise anyone? | ugc Photo Sales