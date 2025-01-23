Magical memories of a Marsden Grotto night out: Reminders from 2016

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 23rd Jan 2025, 12:58 BST

Drink in these great memories from a South Tyneside night out nine years ago.

We’re taking you back to the Marsden Grotto as it looked in 2016.

There’s a whole gallery of submitted photos for you to enjoy showing people enjoying drinks with friends.

Have a look and see if you can spot someone you know.

Enjoying a great night out at the Marsden Grotto nine years ago.

1. Raising a glass

Enjoying a great night out at the Marsden Grotto nine years ago. | ugc

Enjoying an excellent meal at the Marsden Grotto in this photo from 2016.

2. Tucking in

Enjoying an excellent meal at the Marsden Grotto in this photo from 2016. | ugc

Now that's how to celebrate a night out with pals. Recognise anyone?

3. A night out in style

Now that's how to celebrate a night out with pals. Recognise anyone? | ugc

A night out with pals and it looks like they were having a great time.

4. Boys night out

A night out with pals and it looks like they were having a great time. | ugc

