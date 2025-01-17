Setting the glittering retro scene at the Sand Dancer: Fantastic reminders from 2016

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 17th Jan 2025, 11:24 GMT

Drink in the memories as we head back to South Shields in 2016.

Let’s have a catch up on a night out at the Sand Dancer nine years ago.

All of these photos were submitted to the Shields Gazette and we want to know if you are in them, or perhaps recognise someone you know.

Have a browse and then get in touch with your own recollections.

Happy times in 2016 but we want to know if you were in the picture.

1. Flashback to 2016

Happy times in 2016 but we want to know if you were in the picture. | other 3rd party

We love these retro reminders of South Shields nights out from nine years ago.

2. Sharing 2016 memories

We love these retro reminders of South Shields nights out from nine years ago. | other 3rd party

Five pals catching up. Tell us if you recognise any of the faces in the photo.

3. Tabling a memory or two

Five pals catching up. Tell us if you recognise any of the faces in the photo. | other 3rd party

Was it really nine years ago when all these people shared wonderful memories.

4. Photo time

Was it really nine years ago when all these people shared wonderful memories. | other 3rd party

