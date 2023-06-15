Memories from South Tyneside’s pubs and clubs in the 1980s- are you pictured?

And we’re asking ‘how many of these’ scenes do you remember from the era of big hair, New Wave, punk and more.
Take a look through and enjoy a trip to bars, clubs and pubs from across South Tyneside.
1. The Legion Club, Winchester Street
Darts enthusiasts galore in this 1983 photo of the Leisure World Young Masters Darts Tournament at the Legion Club, Winchester Street. Remember this?
2. The Crown Inn
Games night at the Crown Inn in 1988 and it is all in aid of the Mayor's charity. But are you in the picture or can you spot someone you know?
3. Back to 1980 at Banks O Tyne
Members of the Banks O Tyne darts team who conquered all in 1980 - but how many of them can you recognise?
4. Fancy a dance at the Elmfield?
A lovely scene at the Elmfield Social Club where the Sports Week Inter Social Clubs Dance Competition was held in 1983.