News you can trust since 1849
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months

Memories from South Tyneside’s pubs and clubs in the 1980s- are you pictured?

Let’s take a trip through South Tyneside’s pubs and clubs- 80s edition.

By Evie Lake
Published 15th Jun 2023, 14:44 BST

And we’re asking ‘how many of these’ scenes do you remember from the era of big hair, New Wave, punk and more.

Take a look through and enjoy a trip to bars, clubs and pubs from across South Tyneside.

Darts enthusiasts galore in this 1983 photo of the Leisure World Young Masters Darts Tournament at the Legion Club, Winchester Street. Remember this?

1. The Legion Club, Winchester Street

Darts enthusiasts galore in this 1983 photo of the Leisure World Young Masters Darts Tournament at the Legion Club, Winchester Street. Remember this?

Photo Sales
Games night at the Crown Inn in 1988 and it is all in aid of the Mayor's charity. But are you in the picture or can you spot someone you know?

2. The Crown Inn

Games night at the Crown Inn in 1988 and it is all in aid of the Mayor's charity. But are you in the picture or can you spot someone you know?

Photo Sales
Members of the Banks O Tyne darts team who conquered all in 1980 - but how many of them can you recognise?

3. Back to 1980 at Banks O Tyne

Members of the Banks O Tyne darts team who conquered all in 1980 - but how many of them can you recognise?

Photo Sales
A lovely scene at the Elmfield Social Club where the Sports Week Inter Social Clubs Dance Competition was held in 1983.

4. Fancy a dance at the Elmfield?

A lovely scene at the Elmfield Social Club where the Sports Week Inter Social Clubs Dance Competition was held in 1983.

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:PubsSouth TynesideMemoriesBars