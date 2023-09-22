Social and working men’s clubs have been a stronghold in South Tyneside for decades.

The Gazette archives contain lots of images from the popular clubs of the area over the years and they show everything from people having a quiet pint to dance night.

We have got a reminder of trophy nights in Hebburn and at the Perserverance. Perhaps our 1969 scene at the Alberta Social Club lounge will bring back memories.

Take a look at these 10 photographs and see if you are in the picture.

Is one of these clubs a favourite of yours?

1 . Enjoying a chat in 1966 The new South Shields Legion and Workingmen’s Club in 1966. Does this bring back happy memories? Photo: Shields Gazette Photo Sales

2 . Hebburn memories from the 70s These cadets were pictured as they collected awards at the Social Club, Hebburn in 1977. Have you spotted someone you know? Photo: Shields Gazette Photo Sales

3 . Seen in Simonside Simonside Workmen’s Club concert hall in 1956. Does this bring back happy memories? Photo: Shields Gazette Photo Sales