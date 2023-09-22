News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING
Musk's Neuralink approved to recruit humans for a brain implant
Police officer who stamped on man’s head during arrest sacked
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
Rishi Sunak refuses to guarantee HS2 will link Manchester and London
Daniel Khalife pleads not guilty to charge of escaping custody

Memories from South Tyneside’s working men’s clubs - from the weekly dance to trophy night

Let’s take a trip down memory lane.

By Evie Lake
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 06:00 BST

Social and working men’s clubs have been a stronghold in South Tyneside for decades.

The Gazette archives contain lots of images from the popular clubs of the area over the years and they show everything from people having a quiet pint to dance night.

We have got a reminder of trophy nights in Hebburn and at the Perserverance. Perhaps our 1969 scene at the Alberta Social Club lounge will bring back memories.

Take a look at these 10 photographs and see if you are in the picture.

Is one of these clubs a favourite of yours?

The new South Shields Legion and Workingmen’s Club in 1966. Does this bring back happy memories? Photo: Shields Gazette

1. Enjoying a chat in 1966

The new South Shields Legion and Workingmen’s Club in 1966. Does this bring back happy memories? Photo: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
These cadets were pictured as they collected awards at the Social Club, Hebburn in 1977. Have you spotted someone you know? Photo: Shields Gazette

2. Hebburn memories from the 70s

These cadets were pictured as they collected awards at the Social Club, Hebburn in 1977. Have you spotted someone you know? Photo: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
Simonside Workmen’s Club concert hall in 1956. Does this bring back happy memories? Photo: Shields Gazette

3. Seen in Simonside

Simonside Workmen’s Club concert hall in 1956. Does this bring back happy memories? Photo: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
The lounge of the Alberta Social Club in March 1969. Photo: Shields Gazette

4. Happy times in the Alberta

The lounge of the Alberta Social Club in March 1969. Photo: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:MemoriesDanceSouth TynesidePeopleThe Gazette