Marsden on a night out: 15 glitzy memories from the Grotto in 2016

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 3rd Jul 2025, 09:06 BST

We are heading to the beachside for memories of a South Tyneside night out at the Marsden Grotto.

Just look at the fun these people were having with friends at the venue nine years ago.

We have 15 photos to share with you and all of them were submitted to the Shields Gazette in 2016.

Cheers to the memory of a great night out at the Grotto in 2016.

1. A toast from 2016

Cheers to the memory of a great night out at the Grotto in 2016. | other 3rd party

Girl power on show in this great photo from the past, but we want to know who you recognise.

2. Strength in numbers

Girl power on show in this great photo from the past, but we want to know who you recognise. | other 3rd party

Eight more faces for you to recognise in another great reminder from the Grotto.

3. Fabulous friends

Eight more faces for you to recognise in another great reminder from the Grotto. | other 3rd party

Faces from 2016 but we want to know if you recognise any of the people in the picture.

4. A stylish look back

Faces from 2016 but we want to know if you recognise any of the people in the picture. | other 3rd party

