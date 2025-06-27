The year of 1965 had some real highlights in the borough and we wanted to share them with you.

Maybe you remember the Caesars who cut their first record, or the building of the new Market Hotel.

There’s plenty more to enjoy in these Shields Gazette archive memories.

In case you missed it;

1 . Lorraine's big role South Shields woman Lorraine Buckland who had just been appointed manageress of the Masquerade, Doncaster's first nightclub, in 1965.

2 . Winners in 1965 Going back to 1965 when prize winners at Baring Street Secondary Girls School received their awards from Mrs F Barraclough, wife of the Director of Education for South Shields.

3 . Focusing on fruit machines The debate over fruit machines in South Tyneside, and whether they were a gamblers paradise, was raging in 1965.