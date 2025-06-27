I'm looking back at what life was like in South Tyneside 60 years ago

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 27th Jun 2025, 09:49 BST

Let’s swing back to the 60s for memories of South Tyneside life.

The year of 1965 had some real highlights in the borough and we wanted to share them with you.

Maybe you remember the Caesars who cut their first record, or the building of the new Market Hotel.

There’s plenty more to enjoy in these Shields Gazette archive memories.

South Shields woman Lorraine Buckland who had just been appointed manageress of the Masquerade, Doncaster’s first nightclub, in 1965.

1. Lorraine's big role

South Shields woman Lorraine Buckland who had just been appointed manageress of the Masquerade, Doncaster’s first nightclub, in 1965. | sg

Going back to 1965 when prize winners at Baring Street Secondary Girls School received their awards from Mrs F Barraclough, wife of the Director of Education for South Shields.

2. Winners in 1965

Going back to 1965 when prize winners at Baring Street Secondary Girls School received their awards from Mrs F Barraclough, wife of the Director of Education for South Shields. | sg

The debate over fruit machines in South Tyneside, and whether they were a gamblers paradise, was raging in 1965.

3. Focusing on fruit machines

The debate over fruit machines in South Tyneside, and whether they were a gamblers paradise, was raging in 1965. | sg

Hardy and Co in the Arndale shopping centre in Jarrow in April 1965.

4. Hardy and Co in 1965

Hardy and Co in the Arndale shopping centre in Jarrow in April 1965. | sg

