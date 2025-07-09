There’s something quite special between Miss World and South Shields bingo halls.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It seems like the halls of South Tyneside loved to host visits by the winners of the competition.

Miss World at the Mecca

Marji Wallace was the first American to be crowned Miss World. And when she came to South Shields in 1974, it was just two months after she won the title at the famous Royal Albert Hall in London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Eyes down for a full house of South Tyneside bingo hall memories

Her South Tyneside visit brought her to the Regent Mecca bingo hall in South Shields.

A Shields Gazette story said: “She had made the flying visit to the club as part of her year-long duties as the world’s most beautiful woman.

Marji Wallace pictured during her visit to South Shields in the 1970s. | sg

She tucked into snacks and refreshments

“And she "forgot her diet" by tucking into snacks and refreshments laid on by staff.”

Four years earlier, Eva Rueber-Staier, 1969’s Miss World, was about to pay a fleeting visit to South Shields.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ernest More, who welcomed Miss World to South Shields in the 1970s. | sg

The Austrian was calling into the Mecca Social Club in Dean Road to present a cheque for £20 to the South Shields cadet force on behalf of club members.

Eva calls out the numbers

The 63-year-old - later seen in the James Bond films The Spy Who Loved Me, For Your Eyes Only and Octopussy - was also lending a hand in calling the numbers out at a bingo session.

Ernest More, the club’s manager, said at the time: “We tried to get Miss Staier to visit us just after she won the title, but this visit came out of the blue just a week ago.”

Tell us if you were there when Miss World twice came to bingo halls in South Shields. Email [email protected]