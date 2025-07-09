Miss World, South Tyneside and bingo: There's an intriguing link between them all
It seems like the halls of South Tyneside loved to host visits by the winners of the competition.
Miss World at the Mecca
Marji Wallace was the first American to be crowned Miss World. And when she came to South Shields in 1974, it was just two months after she won the title at the famous Royal Albert Hall in London.
A Shields Gazette story said: “She had made the flying visit to the club as part of her year-long duties as the world’s most beautiful woman.
She tucked into snacks and refreshments
“And she "forgot her diet" by tucking into snacks and refreshments laid on by staff.”
Four years earlier, Eva Rueber-Staier, 1969’s Miss World, was about to pay a fleeting visit to South Shields.
The Austrian was calling into the Mecca Social Club in Dean Road to present a cheque for £20 to the South Shields cadet force on behalf of club members.
Eva calls out the numbers
The 63-year-old - later seen in the James Bond films The Spy Who Loved Me, For Your Eyes Only and Octopussy - was also lending a hand in calling the numbers out at a bingo session.
Ernest More, the club’s manager, said at the time: “We tried to get Miss Staier to visit us just after she won the title, but this visit came out of the blue just a week ago.”
