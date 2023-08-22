Nine photos from Joe McElderry’s 2010 album launch- were you pictured among his adoring South Tyneside fans?
What a day this was!
It was back in 2010 that fans flocked to South Shields for the launch of their hero Joe McElderry’s new album – and the man himself was there to meet the overjoyed public at Asda.
Just look at the happiness which exuded from the event but the question is, were you there? Were you pictured with friends as you enjoyed a very special day?
The only way to find out is by taking a look through our selection of archive photos.
