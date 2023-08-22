News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Rescue operation underway for eight people trapped in chairlift
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today

Nine photos from Joe McElderry’s 2010 album launch- were you pictured among his adoring South Tyneside fans?

What a day this was!

By Evie Lake
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 09:21 BST

It was back in 2010 that fans flocked to South Shields for the launch of their hero Joe McElderry’s new album – and the man himself was there to meet the overjoyed public at Asda.

Just look at the happiness which exuded from the event but the question is, were you there? Were you pictured with friends as you enjoyed a very special day?

The only way to find out is by taking a look through our selection of archive photos.

Look at the delight on the faces of these fans as they enjoy a very special moment. Photo: Stu Norton

1. Such a big moment

Look at the delight on the faces of these fans as they enjoy a very special moment. Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales
Were you in the picture at the Joe McElderry album launch? Photo: Stu Norton

2. One last reminder

Were you in the picture at the Joe McElderry album launch? Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales
Were you pictured at the album launch in 2010? Photo: Stu Norton

3. Hi from the fans

Were you pictured at the album launch in 2010? Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales
Were you pictured enjoying a very special day? Photo: Stu Norton

4. A wave from the crowds

Were you pictured enjoying a very special day? Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Joe McElderrySouth ShieldsSouth TynesideASDA