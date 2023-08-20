20 photos which will bring back memories if you lived in South Tyneside in 2005
It was the year when you waved goodbye to the tall ships and banged the drum while you were marching on parade.
We are talking about 2005 and we have 9 retro South Tyneside photos for you to enjoy.
Maybe you can recognise a familiar face in the South Shields cricket team line-up, or the winning Whiteleas Madrid side.
Perhaps you know someone on parade in the Catherine Cookson Festival.
Take a like at these Shields Gazette archive photos and then get in touch to tell us more.
