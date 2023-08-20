News you can trust since 1849
20 photos which will bring back memories if you lived in South Tyneside in 2005

It was the year when you waved goodbye to the tall ships and banged the drum while you were marching on parade.

By Evie Lake
Published 20th Aug 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 20th Aug 2023, 07:00 BST

We are talking about 2005 and we have 9 retro South Tyneside photos for you to enjoy.

Maybe you can recognise a familiar face in the South Shields cricket team line-up, or the winning Whiteleas Madrid side.

Perhaps you know someone on parade in the Catherine Cookson Festival.

Take a like at these Shields Gazette archive photos and then get in touch to tell us more.

The Tall Ships were pictured leaving the Tyne in 2005, but were you there to see them off? Photo: IB

1. A farewell in the rain

These people were all dressed up for the Hebburn Festival. Were you in the picture?

2. All dressed up

Did you watch the Tall Ships leave the Tyne as part of the 2005 races? Photo: CL

3. Saying goodbye

It's the Monkton Football Cup final and Hetton Under-11 Boys are taking on Whiteleas Madrid (in the black and white). Remember this? Photo: IB

4. Plenty of cup final drama

