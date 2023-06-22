Here are nine photos you might remember if you lived in South Tyneside between 1986 and 1989.
It’s the era of Roseanne and the Wonder Years on TV and Tiffany in the charts.
Back in the borough, we had scenes from Bents Park, South Shields Cricket Club and Simonside Junior Mixed School.
Read on if you want to find out more
1. So artistic in Simonside
Pupils from Simonside Junior Mixed Infant School with their end of term artwork in July 1989. Photo: Shields Gazette
2. A huge hit
A huge audience greeted The Drifters when they came on stage for their concert in Bents Park in 1989. Were you there? Photo: Shields Gazette
3. Brilliant times at Brinkburn Comprehensive
Pupils from Brinkburn Comprehensive who presented a performance of "Happy Families" in December 1987. Who do you recognise? Photo: Shields Gazette
4. Medal winners in 1988
South Shields Girls’ Volunteer Corps (Air Cadets) with their medals which were awarded for a 100 mile four day march at Nimejen, Holland 35 years ago. Pictured left to right are: Wendy Miller, Michelle Monkhouse, Lisa Smith, Dawn Grundy, Margaret Gibson, Lisa Stephenson, Paula Monkhouse and Lisa Dale. Photo: Shields Gazette