Nine pictures of life in South Tyneside in 1994 as we rewind 30 years

What were you up to in 1994? Were you meeting your music heroes or perhaps raising money for an important piece of hospital equipment?
Were you pictured with your favourite book at Whitburn Infants School or shot blasting Souter lighthouse.
We have all these scenes and more in a look back to life on South Tyneside 30 years ago.
1. Important work at Souter
Shot blaster Brian Dillon gets to work on Souter lighthouse outbuildings in October 1994. Who can tell us more? | SGPhoto: Shields Gazette
2. Meeting the stars
howaddywaddy returned to South Shields and met their fans in 1994. | SGPhoto: Shields Gazette
3. A chapter from 1994
Book lovers at Temple Park Junior School in 1994. Recognise them? | SGPhoto: Shields Gazette
4. Wonderful winners
Brother and sister Harry and Rebecca Klein were the winners of a Binns colouring competition. Here they are receiving their prizes from Binns manager, Neil Setterfield in March 1994. | SGPhoto: Shields Gazette
