Nine pictures of life in South Tyneside in 1994 as we rewind 30 years

By Evie Lake
Published 5th Jul 2024, 10:00 BST

Let’s rewind to South Tyneside in 1994.

What were you up to in 1994? Were you meeting your music heroes or perhaps raising money for an important piece of hospital equipment?

Were you pictured with your favourite book at Whitburn Infants School or shot blasting Souter lighthouse.

We have all these scenes and more in a look back to life on South Tyneside 30 years ago.

Shot blaster Brian Dillon gets to work on Souter lighthouse outbuildings in October 1994. Who can tell us more?

1. Important work at Souter

Shot blaster Brian Dillon gets to work on Souter lighthouse outbuildings in October 1994. Who can tell us more? | SGPhoto: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
howaddywaddy returned to South Shields and met their fans in 1994.

2. Meeting the stars

howaddywaddy returned to South Shields and met their fans in 1994. | SGPhoto: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
Book lovers at Temple Park Junior School in 1994. Recognise them?

3. A chapter from 1994

Book lovers at Temple Park Junior School in 1994. Recognise them? | SGPhoto: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
Brother and sister Harry and Rebecca Klein were the winners of a Binns colouring competition. Here they are receiving their prizes from Binns manager, Neil Setterfield in March 1994.

4. Wonderful winners

Brother and sister Harry and Rebecca Klein were the winners of a Binns colouring competition. Here they are receiving their prizes from Binns manager, Neil Setterfield in March 1994. | SGPhoto: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:South TynesideMoney

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.