Nine scenes to remind you of life in South Tyneside in 1972 as we step back in time

Here’s a look back at life in South Tyneside 51 years ago.

By Evie Lake
Published 12th Aug 2023, 06:00 BST

From the Hebburn Crusaders jazz band to the Tufty Road Safety Club, every one of these scenes comes from South Tynesde as it looked in 1972.

Take a look at the 1972 beer festival at The Tavern. And how about the photo of Stanhope Road Secondary School in the snow.

They are all reminders of South Tyneside life 51 years ago.

And once you have browsed through these retro photos, get in touch with your own memories of life back then.

Hebburn Crusaders Jazz Band with their new banner in May 1972. Is there someone you know in this photo? Photo: Shields Gazette

1. Band memories in Hebburn

The Mayor of Jarrow, Councillor Don Dixon presents the Scout of the Year trophy for the 6th Jarrow Open Group to Michael McNally and Keith Stout. Also pictured were Mayoress Councillor Mrs Edith Battye; Counillor George Goldbrough and members of the group who received their Bronze Arrow awards. Photo: Shields Gazette

2. Top scouts in Jarrow

Members of the YMCA and Harton Methodist Church netball teams who took part in a knock-out competition organised by the Council of Youth in the King George School. Is there someone you know in the photo? Photo: Shields Gazette

3. On court at Harton

Stanhope Road Secondary School in the snow in February 1972. Did you go to the school? Photo: Shields Gazette

4. A snowy scene on Stanhope Road

