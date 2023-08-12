Nine scenes to remind you of life in South Tyneside in 1972 as we step back in time

From the Hebburn Crusaders jazz band to the Tufty Road Safety Club, every one of these scenes comes from South Tynesde as it looked in 1972.

Take a look at the 1972 beer festival at The Tavern. And how about the photo of Stanhope Road Secondary School in the snow.

They are all reminders of South Tyneside life 51 years ago.

And once you have browsed through these retro photos, get in touch with your own memories of life back then.

Band memories in Hebburn Hebburn Crusaders Jazz Band with their new banner in May 1972. Is there someone you know in this photo?

Top scouts in Jarrow The Mayor of Jarrow, Councillor Don Dixon presents the Scout of the Year trophy for the 6th Jarrow Open Group to Michael McNally and Keith Stout. Also pictured were Mayoress Councillor Mrs Edith Battye; Counillor George Goldbrough and members of the group who received their Bronze Arrow awards.

On court at Harton Members of the YMCA and Harton Methodist Church netball teams who took part in a knock-out competition organised by the Council of Youth in the King George School. Is there someone you know in the photo?

A snowy scene on Stanhope Road Stanhope Road Secondary School in the snow in February 1972. Did you go to the school?

