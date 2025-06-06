South Tyneside retro: 15 of the finest memories of Armed Forces Day in South Shields

By Chris Cordner

Published 6th Jun 2025, 15:52 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2025, 15:54 BST

It has been a fantastically colourful South Shields event for years and here’s a reminder of the Armed Forces Days of the past.

As we get ready for more tributes to the military in this year’s event - which starts on Sunday, June 22 - we gathered up recollections from the Shields Gazette archives.

Take this chance to enjoy memories from 2016 to 2022.

Dean Ball and his son Misko found out more about the military with the help of soldier Ross Askew in June 2016.

1. Dean and Misko find out more

Dean Ball and his son Misko found out more about the military with the help of soldier Ross Askew in June 2016. | sg

Brothers Brett and Lee Harrison were having the time of their lives with soldier Ray Foster nine years ago.

2. Memories from nine years ago

Brothers Brett and Lee Harrison were having the time of their lives with soldier Ray Foster nine years ago. | sg

Pipers on the march in an impressive sight from the big day at Bents Park in 2016.

3. Revisiting a 2016 memory

Pipers on the march in an impressive sight from the big day at Bents Park in 2016. | sg

Cooking up Sunday lunch in 2016 were, left to right, Jason Savage, Stephen Day, Dolly Savage and Martin Lake.

4. Grub's up in 2016

Cooking up Sunday lunch in 2016 were, left to right, Jason Savage, Stephen Day, Dolly Savage and Martin Lake. | sg

