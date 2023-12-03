Out of the town: 10 retro photos of a South Tyneside night out in 2008
Let's take it back to South Tyneside in 2008.
Tis the season to be jolly so let’s do it with memories of a 2008 night out in South Shields.
If you were pictured in your party gear while you danced the night away 15 years ago at one of the Ganoot events, you might just be in our collection of 10 photos.
They come to us courtesy of Wayne Groves and they are packed with smiles, faces and fun.
All we need now are your memories. Take a look.
1 / 3