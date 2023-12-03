News you can trust since 1849
Out of the town: 10 retro photos of a South Tyneside night out in 2008

Let's take it back to South Tyneside in 2008.

By Evie Lake
Published 3rd Dec 2023, 09:45 GMT

Tis the season to be jolly so let’s do it with memories of a 2008 night out in South Shields.

If you were pictured in your party gear while you danced the night away 15 years ago at one of the Ganoot events, you might just be in our collection of 10 photos.

They come to us courtesy of Wayne Groves and they are packed with smiles, faces and fun.

All we need now are your memories. Take a look.

Such a lovely reminder from 15 years ago.

1. On the dancefloor

Such a lovely reminder from 15 years ago. Photo: Wayne Groves

Is there a pal of yours in this great photo from 15 years ago.

2. Photo time

Is there a pal of yours in this great photo from 15 years ago. Photo: Wayne Groves

Loving the Shields memories.

3. Time spent with pals

Loving the Shields memories. Photo: Wayne Groves

How many faces do you recognise in this scene?

4. A toast to the past

How many faces do you recognise in this scene? Photo: Wayne Groves

