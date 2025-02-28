She’s going to be a big sister! Peppa Pig has had some wonderful news and we are sure her fans on South Tyneside will be delighted.

The children’s favourite, who has been around for 20 years, is back in the headlines.

‘I'm due in the summer, and we're all so excited’

The mother of the children's character has announced that she is pregnant with her third child.

The animated show has told the story of Peppa, who lives with Daddy Pig, Mummy Pig, and her little brother George for more than two decades.

The voice of the character of Mummy Pig told ITV's Good Morning Britain: "I'm excited to share that our family is getting even bigger because we're having another baby.

She’s a star on South Tyneside

"I'm due in the summer, and we're all so excited.".

It was only 14 years ago when Peppa popped into South Tyneside to help raise charity cash.

Peppa Pig meets some of her adoring fans in South Shields in Asda in January 2011. | sg

She was such a huge draw that people waited for hours to see her and even took a ferry across the Tyne to get to South Shields in 2011.

Popular Peppa visited the Asda superstore in South Shields to boost funds for Tommy’s – a charity that funds research to ensure more babies are born healthy.

‘She absolutely loves Peppa Pig – she lives, breathes, and dreams it’

Maybe you have memories of the day she was met by hordes of young fans, eager for hugs and to snatch some snaps with the star.

Mother-of-three Gilian Gibson said at the time that her two-year-old daughter Megan, who was dressed head-to-toe in her favourite pig’s clothing, was extremely excited about meeting Peppa.

How the Shields Gazette reported Peppa's visit in January 2011. | sg

“Megan absolutely loves Peppa Pig – she lives, breathes, and dreams it.

“It’s all she ever watches, all day, every day. She’s Peppa Pig mad!”

Christine Flaherty, 57, of Jarrow, took her grandchildren Niamh, two, and Aidan, three, to the store so they could meet their hero.

‘The show is absolutely brilliant for the kids’

She said: “Niamh and Aidan both absolutely love Peppa Pig. Aidan is hiding at the minute, though – he’s a bit nervous.

“The show is absolutely brilliant for the kids. They’ve got all the DVDs. It teaches them about things like the Tooth Fairy, so it’s great at helping them learn.”

Asda community colleague Mavis Maughan, said: “It’s so good having Peppa here. The children have been completely enthralled by her.

“We’ve had people ringing up all day to ask what time Peppa was getting here, and there’s even people who’ve come over on the ferry from North Tyneside. Some have been waiting since nine this morning to meet her.