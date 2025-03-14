The band which Raine-d supreme at a South Tyneside festival
The heavens opened when The Clock in Victoria Road East, Hebburn, held its own mini music extravaganza called Clockstinbury in 2011.
As you would expect, it never stopped raining throughout Clockstinbury but everyone had a wonderful time.
The aptly-named Raine was a band made up of youngsters and they performed as one of 10 top local bands.
Manager Norman Scott said: “It was a fantastic day and we had a great turnout, even though it rained all day – but that just made it even more like Glastonbury.
“The place was jam-packed. I dread to think what it would have been like if it was sunny – you wouldn’t have been able to move.”
“Everyone really got in the spirit of things and came along in their wellies and straw hats – it was great.”
Clockstinbury featured performances from The Good Souls, Albino Crocodiles, as well as Raine.
Next up - Woodclock
Norman added: “Raine were fantastic. People couldn’t believe it when they walked on the stage. One of the little lads walked on carrying a guitar that was bigger than him, but they had amazing talent and were so confident – but I wish they’d been called Sunshine.”
Bands played inside a tent that was set up in the pub’s car park and collections were made for Jarrow charity St Clare’s Hospice.
The event was so successful that Norman planned a follow-up event called Woodclock after American festival, Woodstock.
Tell us if you remember the fantastic Clockstinbury and Raine’s performance.
