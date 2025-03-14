They might well have been the most appropriately named ever band to perform at a South Tyneside gig - and Raine went down a storm 14 years ago.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The heavens opened when The Clock in Victoria Road East, Hebburn, held its own mini music extravaganza called Clockstinbury in 2011.

The fantastic act Raine were one of the aptly named stars at the rain-soaked Clockstinbury in 2011. | sg

It never stopped raining throughout Clockstinbury

As you would expect, it never stopped raining throughout Clockstinbury but everyone had a wonderful time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Memories of Clockstinbury - seven pictures looking back on events at The Clock pub in Hebburn

The aptly-named Raine was a band made up of youngsters and they performed as one of 10 top local bands.

Manager Norman Scott said: “It was a fantastic day and we had a great turnout, even though it rained all day – but that just made it even more like Glastonbury.

A guitarist with Raine who were among the stars of Clockstinbury. | sg

‘I dread to think what it would have been like if it was sunny’

“The place was jam-packed. I dread to think what it would have been like if it was sunny – you wouldn’t have been able to move.”

“Everyone really got in the spirit of things and came along in their wellies and straw hats – it was great.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clockstinbury featured performances from The Good Souls, Albino Crocodiles, as well as Raine.

A spectator faces the floods at Clockstinbury. | sg

Next up - Woodclock

Norman added: “Raine were fantastic. People couldn’t believe it when they walked on the stage. One of the little lads walked on carrying a guitar that was bigger than him, but they had amazing talent and were so confident – but I wish they’d been called Sunshine.”

Getting ready for Clockstinbury 11 years ago. | sg

Bands played inside a tent that was set up in the pub’s car park and collections were made for Jarrow charity St Clare’s Hospice.

The event was so successful that Norman planned a follow-up event called Woodclock after American festival, Woodstock.

Tell us if you remember the fantastic Clockstinbury and Raine’s performance.