Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

They get such a bad Press - but one seagull got a few ‘awws’ when he shared the South Tyneside headlines 55 years ago.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A gull, who was later given the name of Sammy, was creating a flap in Barrington Street in 1970.

When Sammy fell down the chimney

Sammy slipped from his rooftop home above the Douglas Vaults and fell down the chimney.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Raymond Bash on the day he rescued Sammy the seagull from a chimney in South Shields in 1970. | sg

It caused huge excitement among the seamen who were next door at the British Federation offices.

Sammy, who was just a fledgling at the time, made a racket with his squawking and screaming.

Read More I found this amazing story about the Shields factory worker who became a pop star

He scuttled helplessly around inside the chimney while his anxious parents hovered overhead, until Raymond Bash, of South Frederick Street, stepped in.

Food for thought at Sharp’s butchers

With the bird tucked inside his jacket, Mr Brash scaled the building to restore Sammy to safety.

Maybe you watched the scene unfold. Tell us if you did.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And if you need more of a reminder of life in South Tyneside back then, here are a few extra facts.

Shopping in Frederick Street in 1975 and there were plenty of choices. | sg

Oven ready chickens were selling well at Sharp’s family butchers which had branches in Frederick Street, Western Approach, Prince Edward Road and Carden Avenue.

Sports stars gathered at La Strada

There was a row in South Tyneside’s cinemas when new laws meant 16 and 17 year olds could not watch X-rated films.

The big worry for the borough’s picture houses was that some of them employed projectionists of that age.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But there was another source of entertainment back then and that was La Strada. In 1970, it was hosting the region’s Sports Personality of the Year awards.

Stars such as Len Shackleton, Bob Moncur, Frank Clark and Jimmy Montgomery were there.

Share your own memories of 1970 by emailing [email protected]