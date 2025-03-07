It’s 55 years since one of South Tyneside’s finest was back in the region - fresh from his latest success in the charts.

Gerry Monroe scored five top 40 hits in the UK Singles Chart in 1970-71.

A huge favourite on Opportunity Knocks

Gerry Monroe, former employee of Plessey's South Shields factory, who returned to the factory in 1970.

It has all started when he was a huge favourite on Hughie Green’s Opportunity Knocks TV show.

In 1970, Gerry returned to his home in South Shields from London, and popped along to give a performance for former work colleagues at the town’s Plessey Telecommunications factory.

From £14 a week to £400 a week

He’d worked at Plessey’s for four years, earning £14 a week, before fame beckoned.

Gerry gives a performance on his return to South Tyneside in 1970. | sg

At the time of his visit, his hit single Sally, a version of Gracie Fields’s famous signature tune, was at No11 in the charts and he was earning an estimated £400 a week.

Gerry, who broke off recording for Top of the Tops to make the visit, told the Gazette at the time: “I was a bit scared, but it was great to be back.”

Plessey pictured in South Shields in 1971. Photo: Shields Gazette | SG

Goodbye Bobby Boy was his last musical tribute

Gerry last made a dent on the charts with the 1972 single Little Drops Of Silver.

The following year he recorded a musical tribute to Bobby Charlton, Goodbye Bobby Boy, on the occasion of the legendary Ashington-born footballer’s retirement.

He died in October 1989 at the age of 59.

Tell us if you remember Gerry and his amazing singing talents. Email [email protected] to tell us more.