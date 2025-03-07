I found this amazing story about the Shields factory worker who became a pop star
Gerry Monroe scored five top 40 hits in the UK Singles Chart in 1970-71.
A huge favourite on Opportunity Knocks
It has all started when he was a huge favourite on Hughie Green’s Opportunity Knocks TV show.
In 1970, Gerry returned to his home in South Shields from London, and popped along to give a performance for former work colleagues at the town’s Plessey Telecommunications factory.
From £14 a week to £400 a week
He’d worked at Plessey’s for four years, earning £14 a week, before fame beckoned.
At the time of his visit, his hit single Sally, a version of Gracie Fields’s famous signature tune, was at No11 in the charts and he was earning an estimated £400 a week.
Gerry, who broke off recording for Top of the Tops to make the visit, told the Gazette at the time: “I was a bit scared, but it was great to be back.”
Goodbye Bobby Boy was his last musical tribute
Gerry last made a dent on the charts with the 1972 single Little Drops Of Silver.
The following year he recorded a musical tribute to Bobby Charlton, Goodbye Bobby Boy, on the occasion of the legendary Ashington-born footballer’s retirement.
He died in October 1989 at the age of 59.
