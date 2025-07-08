But what did those last days of school mean for you? Was it a chance to bring in games, have a non-uniform day, raise money for charity or put on a show?
Have a look and see what these pupils did at schools such as Ashley Road, Redwell, Harton, Marine Park and Simonside Juniors.
1. Ashley Road playground fun
Ashley Road School playground in July 1971. Were you a pupil there in the 1970s? | SG Photo: Shields Gazette
2. Helping others at Harton Junior Boys
Here we are in July 1975 at Harton Junior Boys' School, where pupils completed a sponsored swim and run. | sg
3. Redwell's champion runners
The Redwell Comprehensive School Cross County team champions in July 1981.
Pictured are back; Fiona Nicholson, Alyson Lincoln, Dawn Tate, Centre, left to right: Lorraine Johnson, Karen Gibbs, Lindsay Young, Leah Marshall. Front, left to right: Debra Flood, Nicola Stephenson and Julie Hatch. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette
4. Picking a pocket or two at at St James' Primary
Back to July 1981 and these young actors were getting ready for the St James RC Primary School, Hebburn, production of Oliver. | SG
