South Tyneside Retro: 13 things you did at school before the Summer holidays

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 8th Jul 2025, 13:19 BST

We all remember it. Those final days of the school term before we broke up for six weeks of holiday.

But what did those last days of school mean for you? Was it a chance to bring in games, have a non-uniform day, raise money for charity or put on a show?

Have a look and see what these pupils did at schools such as Ashley Road, Redwell, Harton, Marine Park and Simonside Juniors.

We have Shields Gazette memories from 1971 to 2007.

In case you missed it;

13 memorable end-of-term South Tyneside school shows

The day all these South Tyneside teachers said a nostalgic goodbye

South Shields prom night 2011 in photos

Ashley Road School playground in July 1971. Were you a pupil there in the 1970s?

1. Ashley Road playground fun

Ashley Road School playground in July 1971. Were you a pupil there in the 1970s? | SG Photo: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
Here we are in July 1975 at Harton Junior Boys' School, where pupils completed a sponsored swim and run.

2. Helping others at Harton Junior Boys

Here we are in July 1975 at Harton Junior Boys' School, where pupils completed a sponsored swim and run. | sg

Photo Sales
The Redwell Comprehensive School Cross County team champions in July 1981. Pictured are back; Fiona Nicholson, Alyson Lincoln, Dawn Tate, Centre, left to right: Lorraine Johnson, Karen Gibbs, Lindsay Young, Leah Marshall. Front, left to right: Debra Flood, Nicola Stephenson and Julie Hatch.

3. Redwell's champion runners

The Redwell Comprehensive School Cross County team champions in July 1981. Pictured are back; Fiona Nicholson, Alyson Lincoln, Dawn Tate, Centre, left to right: Lorraine Johnson, Karen Gibbs, Lindsay Young, Leah Marshall. Front, left to right: Debra Flood, Nicola Stephenson and Julie Hatch. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
Back to July 1981 and these young actors were getting ready for the St James RC Primary School, Hebburn, production of Oliver.

4. Picking a pocket or two at at St James' Primary

Back to July 1981 and these young actors were getting ready for the St James RC Primary School, Hebburn, production of Oliver. | SG

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:SchoolsShields GazetteMemoriesHolidays
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice