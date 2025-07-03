Prom time: South Shields Community School in 15 photos from 2011

Let’s have a step back in time to 2011 and a set of sparkling photos from the South Shields Community School prom.

We have 15 of them from the night when students partied in style at the Little Haven Hotel.

It was a stylish and glamorous occasion with tiaras, gowns, suits, waistcoats and vintage transport of all varieties on show.

They travelled to their prom in real style in 2011. Tell us if this brings back happy memories for you.

1. Classic style in 2011

They travelled to their prom in real style in 2011. Tell us if this brings back happy memories for you. | nw

Dressed up for a great night out at the Little Haven Hotel.

2. Little Haven memories

Dressed up for a great night out at the Little Haven Hotel. | nw

Eight South Shields Community College students who were ready for their prom celebrations 14 years ago.

3. Travelling back in time

Eight South Shields Community College students who were ready for their prom celebrations 14 years ago. | nw

A great array of suits for a special night. Tell us if you have spotted someone you know.

4. Dressed in style

A great array of suits for a special night. Tell us if you have spotted someone you know. | nw

