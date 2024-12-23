These are nine of my favourite photos from Boxing Day dips in South Shields.
We have Shields Gazette reminders from 2003 to 2017, showing people dressed as Christmas crackers, Christmas puddings, Christmas elves.
In fact, you dressed as everything to do with the festive season. Have a look.
1. A cracker of a 2003 photo
We're loving the outfits of these two fundraisers at the St Clare's dip 21 years ago. | sg
2. Surfing back to 2003
A touch of the tropical at the St Clare's Hospice dip. It was held at the Groyne beach 21 years ago. | sg
3. A wedding in the waves
Taking you back to this Shields Gazette archive scene from the St Clare's Hospice dip in 2005. | sg
4. Puddings on the run
Plenty of Christmas puddings were heading for the waves at Littlehaven in 2015. | sg
