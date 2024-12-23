A Christmas cracker of a photo gallery from South Shields' Boxing Day dips: 9 of my favourites

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 23rd Dec 2024, 10:33 GMT

Come on in. The memories are lovely!

These are nine of my favourite photos from Boxing Day dips in South Shields.

We have Shields Gazette reminders from 2003 to 2017, showing people dressed as Christmas crackers, Christmas puddings, Christmas elves.

In fact, you dressed as everything to do with the festive season. Have a look.

We're loving the outfits of these two fundraisers at the St Clare's dip 21 years ago.

1. A cracker of a 2003 photo

We're loving the outfits of these two fundraisers at the St Clare's dip 21 years ago. | sg

A touch of the tropical at the St Clare's Hospice dip. It was held at the Groyne beach 21 years ago.

2. Surfing back to 2003

A touch of the tropical at the St Clare's Hospice dip. It was held at the Groyne beach 21 years ago. | sg

Taking you back to this Shields Gazette archive scene from the St Clare's Hospice dip in 2005.

3. A wedding in the waves

Taking you back to this Shields Gazette archive scene from the St Clare's Hospice dip in 2005. | sg

Plenty of Christmas puddings were heading for the waves at Littlehaven in 2015.

4. Puddings on the run

Plenty of Christmas puddings were heading for the waves at Littlehaven in 2015. | sg

